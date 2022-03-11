Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2022 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2022 Rmbs Portfolio Characteristics
- November 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock
- RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2022
- Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 13, 2022
VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2022. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid December 28, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 13, 2022.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of November 9, 2022 and October 31, 2022, the Company had 33,422,207 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 35,066,251 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics
- RMBS Assets by Agency
- Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
- Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
- RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
|
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized
|
Realized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct 2022
|
Aug – Oct
|
|
Modeled
|
|
Modeled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Weighted
|
CPR
|
2022 CPR
|
|
Interest
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
Average
|
(1-Month)
|
(3-Month)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Current
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
|
Current
|
Average
|
|
|
Maturity
|
(Reported
|
(Reported
|
|
Sensitivity
|
|
Sensitivity
|
Type
|
|
Face
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
|
Price
|
Coupon
|
GWAC
|
Age
|
(Months)
|
in Nov)
|
in Nov)
|
|
(-50 BPS)(1)
|
|
(+50 BPS)(1)
|
Pass Through RMBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15yr 4.0
|
$
|
405
|
$
|
390
|
0.01%
|
$
|
96.25
|
4.00%
|
4.54%
|
54
|
125
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
(7)
|
15yr Total
|
|
405
|
|
390
|
0.01%
|
|
96.25
|
4.00%
|
4.54%
|
54
|
125
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
|
7
|
|
(7)
|
30yr 3.0
|
|
2,584,539
|
|
2,213,102
|
71.79%
|
|
85.63
|
3.00%
|
3.44%
|
18
|
338
|
4.9%
|
5.4%
|
|
70,275
|
|
(72,234)
|
30yr 3.5
|
|
217,939
|
|
194,697
|
6.32%
|
|
89.34
|
3.50%
|
4.03%
|
32
|
319
|
5.4%
|
7.4%
|
|
5,347
|
|
(5,469)
|
30yr 4.0
|
|
275,109
|
|
251,726
|
8.17%
|
|
91.50
|
4.00%
|
4.72%
|
16
|
342
|
7.1%
|
7.4%
|
|
6,265
|
|
(6,710)
|
30yr 4.5
|
|
370,457
|
|
348,462
|
11.30%
|
|
94.06
|
4.50%
|
5.45%
|
4
|
356
|
1.2%
|
n/a
|
|
7,203
|
|
(7,963)
|
30yr 5.0
|
|
54,638
|
|
52,785
|
1.71%
|
|
96.61
|
5.00%
|
5.92%
|
4
|
356
|
0.1%
|
4.9%
|
|
934
|
|
(1,065)
|
30yr Total
|
|
3,502,682
|
|
3,060,772
|
99.29%
|
|
87.38
|
3.30%
|
3.83%
|
17
|
340
|
4.7%
|
5.7%
|
|
90,024
|
|
(93,441)
|
Total Pass Through RMBS
|
|
3,503,087
|
|
3,061,162
|
99.30%
|
|
87.38
|
3.30%
|
3.83%
|
17
|
340
|
4.7%
|
5.7%
|
|
90,031
|
|
(93,448)
|
Structured RMBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IO 20yr 4.0
|
|
11,124
|
|
1,293
|
0.04%
|
|
11.62
|
4.00%
|
4.57%
|
130
|
103
|
7.9%
|
10.9%
|
|
6
|
|
(7)
|
IO 30yr 3.0
|
|
3,242
|
|
403
|
0.01%
|
|
12.42
|
3.00%
|
3.64%
|
93
|
257
|
0.8%
|
17.3%
|
|
(1)
|
|
–
|
IO 30yr 4.0
|
|
93,045
|
|
18,112
|
0.59%
|
|
19.47
|
4.00%
|
4.60%
|
98
|
253
|
5.8%
|
8.7%
|
|
(422)
|
|
307
|
IO 30yr 4.5
|
|
4,004
|
|
767
|
0.02%
|
|
19.15
|
4.50%
|
4.99%
|
148
|
199
|
6.6%
|
9.7%
|
|
(8)
|
|
4
|
IO 30yr 5.0
|
|
2,232
|
|
461
|
0.01%
|
|
20.64
|
5.00%
|
5.36%
|
148
|
200
|
4.8%
|
2.9%
|
|
(8)
|
|
6
|
IO Total
|
|
113,647
|
|
21,036
|
0.68%
|
|
18.51
|
4.01%
|
4.60%
|
104
|
235
|
5.9%
|
9.1%
|
|
(433)
|
|
310
|
IIO 30yr 4.0
|
|
32,399
|
|
454
|
0.01%
|
|
1.40
|
1.01%
|
4.40%
|
61
|
288
|
1.9%
|
9.2%
|
|
118
|
|
(99)
|
Total Structured RMBS
|
|
146,046
|
|
21,490
|
0.70%
|
|
14.71
|
3.34%
|
4.55%
|
95
|
247
|
5.0%
|
9.1%
|
|
(315)
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
3,649,133
|
$
|
3,082,652
|
100.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
–
|
–
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$
|
89,716
|
$
|
(93,237)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Hedge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Notional
|
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sensitivity
|
|
Sensitivity
|
Hedge
|
|
Balance
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-50 BPS)(1)
|
|
(+50 BPS)(1)
|
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|
$
|
(750,500)
|
|
Dec-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(17,228)
|
$
|
16,777
|
10-Year Treasury Ultra(3)
|
|
(174,500)
|
|
Dec-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,037)
|
|
8,880
|
Swaps
|
|
(1,400,000)
|
|
Jul-2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(32,381)
|
|
31,321
|
TBA
|
|
(675,000)
|
|
Nov-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18,570)
|
|
19,335
|
Swaptions
|
|
(613,000)
|
|
Jan-2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,424)
|
|
10,520
|
Hedge Total
|
$
|
(3,613,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(88,640)
|
$
|
86,833
|
Rate Shock Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,076
|
$
|
(6,404)
|
(1)
|
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|
(2)
|
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.59 at October 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $800.0 million.
|
(3)
|
Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $115.98 at October 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $202.4 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
|
|
|
Fair
|
of
|
Asset Category
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
|
Asset Category
|
|
Value
|
Portfolio
|
As of October 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
As of October 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Fannie Mae
|
$
|
2,168,149
|
70.3%
|
|
Non-Whole Pool Assets
|
$
|
108,419
|
3.5%
|
Freddie Mac
|
|
914,502
|
29.7%
|
|
Whole Pool Assets
|
|
2,974,232
|
96.5%
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
3,082,651
|
100.0%
|
|
Total Mortgage Assets
|
$
|
3,082,651
|
100.0%
|
Borrowings By Counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Repo
|
Maturity
|
Longest
|
As of October 31, 2022
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
Debt
|
|
Rate
|
in Days
|
Maturity
|
Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.
|
$
|
299,275
|
|
10.1%
|
|
3.28%
|
8
|
11/14/2022
|
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|
|
282,056
|
|
9.5%
|
|
3.26%
|
31
|
1/30/2023
|
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|
|
276,667
|
|
9.3%
|
|
3.33%
|
8
|
11/28/2022
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|
|
234,245
|
|
7.9%
|
|
3.04%
|
5
|
11/16/2022
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
|
211,828
|
|
7.1%
|
|
3.45%
|
11
|
11/23/2022
|
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|
|
194,818
|
|
6.5%
|
|
2.89%
|
13
|
11/15/2022
|
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
|
|
190,418
|
|
6.4%
|
|
3.33%
|
20
|
12/19/2022
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
|
|
179,723
|
|
6.0%
|
|
3.39%
|
19
|
11/30/2022
|
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|
|
163,728
|
|
5.5%
|
|
3.27%
|
7
|
11/14/2022
|
ING Financial Markets LLC
|
|
149,958
|
|
5.0%
|
|
3.14%
|
3
|
11/3/2022
|
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
|
|
126,280
|
|
4.2%
|
|
3.33%
|
17
|
11/23/2022
|
Santander Bank, N.A.
|
|
113,142
|
|
3.8%
|
|
3.69%
|
24
|
11/28/2022
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|
|
102,839
|
|
3.4%
|
|
3.43%
|
14
|
11/23/2022
|
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|
|
100,591
|
|
3.4%
|
|
2.96%
|
11
|
11/14/2022
|
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|
|
90,100
|
|
3.0%
|
|
3.14%
|
14
|
11/14/2022
|
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
|
|
74,900
|
|
2.5%
|
|
3.71%
|
23
|
11/23/2022
|
StoneX Financial Inc.
|
|
72,310
|
|
2.4%
|
|
3.14%
|
4
|
11/4/2022
|
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|
|
62,041
|
|
2.1%
|
|
3.55%
|
21
|
11/21/2022
|
South Street Securities, LLC
|
|
35,829
|
|
1.2%
|
|
3.56%
|
18
|
11/18/2022
|
Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC
|
|
21,069
|
|
0.7%
|
|
3.34%
|
10
|
11/10/2022
|
Total Borrowings
|
$
|
2,981,817
|
|
100.0%
|
|
3.28%
|
14
|
1/30/2023
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
Telephone: (772) 231-1400