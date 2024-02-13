Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2024 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2024 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2024 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2024

Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 13, 2024



VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2024. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 26, 2024 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 29, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2024. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 13, 2024.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 14, 2024 and January 31, 2024, the Company had 51,303,301 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 51,636,074 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Read more L-com Reveals New Premium Shielded Plenum Cat6a Cable Assemblies and Bulk Cable Realized Realized Nov-23 – Jan-24 Jan-24 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 1,390,175 1,235,739 32.07 % 88.89 3.00 % 3.46 % 34 320 6.3 % 5.1 % 38,816 (39,284 ) 30yr 3.5 193,119 179,633 4.66 % 93.02 3.50 % 4.04 % 47 302 6.0 % 5.8 % 5,074 (5,125 ) 30yr 4.0 560,307 529,874 13.75 % 94.57 4.00 % 4.78 % 24 333 2.7 % 2.3 % 13,366 (14,338 ) 30yr 4.5 338,732 329,019 8.54 % 97.13 4.50 % 5.45 % 19 339 7.4 % 6.2 % 6,431 (7,159 ) 30yr 5.0 549,488 544,218 14.12 % 99.04 5.00 % 5.93 % 17 340 3.4 % 3.8 % 9,978 (11,435 ) 30yr 5.5 271,070 274,239 7.12 % 101.17 5.50 % 6.43 % 10 349 5.1 % 3.5 % 4,246 (5,126 ) 30yr 6.0 318,989 324,586 8.42 % 101.75 6.00 % 6.99 % 10 345 7.5 % 8.6 % 3,802 (4,738 ) 30yr 6.5 332,433 341,679 8.87 % 102.78 6.50 % 7.39 % 6 351 11.0 % 8.7 % 2,770 (3,680 ) 30yr 7.0 74,593 77,362 2.01 % 103.71 7.00 % 7.94 % 4 354 2.4 % 4.5 % 518 (647 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,028,906 3,836,349 99.55 % 95.22 4.33 % 5.06 % 23 333 5.8 % 5.1 % 85,001 (91,532 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 8,613 892 0.02 % 10.36 4.00 % 4.57 % 145 88 10.0 % 10.2 % 5 (5 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,952 356 0.01 % 12.05 3.00 % 3.64 % 108 240 24.3 % 9.4 % – (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 80,114 14,756 0.38 % 18.42 4.00 % 4.60 % 113 238 6.2 % 8.4 % (241 ) 187 IO 30yr 4.5 3,440 643 0.02 % 18.69 4.50 % 4.99 % 163 183 4.4 % 5.5 % (4 ) 2 IO 30yr 5.0 1,871 374 0.01 % 20.00 5.00 % 5.36 % 163 185 3.7 % 5.0 % (6 ) 4 IO Total 96,990 17,021 0.44 % 17.55 4.01 % 4.60 % 119 222 7.0 % 8.5 % (245 ) 186 IIO 30yr 4.0 26,509 327 0.01 % 1.23 0.00 % 4.40 % 76 272 7.6 % 7.0 % 103 (84 ) Total Structured RMBS 123,499 17,348 0.45 % 14.05 3.15 % 4.55 % 109 232 7.1 % 8.1 % (142 ) 102 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,152,405 $ 3,853,697 100.00 % 4.30 % 5.05 % 26 330 5.9 % 5.2 % $ 84,859 $ (91,430 )

Average Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (100,000 ) Mar-26 $ (1,000 ) $ 1,000 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (421,500 ) Mar-24 (8,823 ) 8,624 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (320,000 ) Mar-24 (10,306 ) 9,902 Swaps (2,326,500 ) Nov-29 (58,747 ) 56,657 TBA (645,700 ) Feb-24 (10,774 ) 12,812 Swaptions (800,000 ) May-24 (28 ) 256 Hedge Total $ (4,613,700 ) $ (89,678 ) $ 89,251 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (4,819 ) $ (2,179 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.39 at January 31, 2024. The market value of the short position was $456.9 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.33 at January 31, 2024. The market value of the short position was $359.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 2,684,927 69.7 % Freddie Mac 1,168,770 30.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,853,697 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2024 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 141,882 3.7 % Whole Pool Assets 3,711,815 96.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,853,697 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of January 31, 2024 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 295,473 8.0 % 5.48 % 13 2/13/2024 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 280,200 7.6 % 5.49 % 23 2/29/2024 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 264,928 7.2 % 5.46 % 20 2/20/2024 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 255,902 7.0 % 5.54 % 13 2/13/2024 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 247,472 6.7 % 5.46 % 26 2/26/2024 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 241,703 6.6 % 5.47 % 38 3/12/2024 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 208,284 5.7 % 5.47 % 54 3/25/2024 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 198,201 5.4 % 5.48 % 16 2/27/2024 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 198,045 5.4 % 5.49 % 60 4/22/2024 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 178,201 4.9 % 5.48 % 50 3/28/2024 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 176,370 4.8 % 5.47 % 84 4/24/2024 Bank of Montreal 166,942 4.5 % 5.49 % 42 3/13/2024 StoneX Financial Inc. 166,206 4.5 % 5.48 % 16 2/16/2024 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 160,119 4.4 % 5.49 % 43 4/26/2024 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 157,780 4.3 % 5.47 % 18 2/29/2024 Banco Santander SA 152,412 4.1 % 5.53 % 40 3/22/2024 ING Financial Markets LLC 130,630 3.6 % 5.48 % 50 3/21/2024 DV Securities, LLC Repo 96,129 2.6 % 5.54 % 18 2/29/2024 South Street Securities, LLC 80,184 2.2 % 5.57 % 28 2/28/2024 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 9,699 0.3 % 5.49 % 15 2/15/2024 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 8,489 0.2 % 5.49 % 15 2/15/2024 Total Borrowings $ 3,673,369 100.0 % 5.49 % 33 4/26/2024

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Robert E. Cauley



(772) 231-1400