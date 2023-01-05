Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2023 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2023. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid March 29, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 9, 2023.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 15, 2023 and January 31, 2023, the Company had 39,081,942 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 36,764,983 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2023 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jan-23 Nov 2022 – Jan Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2023 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through



RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 397 $ 397 0.01 % $ 100.08 4.00 % 4.54 % 57 122 0.8 % 0.8 % $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr Total 397 397 0.01 % 100.08 4.00 % 4.54 % 57 122 0.8 % 0.8 % 7 (7 ) 30yr 3.0 2,539,134 2,321,005 58.64 % 91.41 3.00 % 3.44 % 21 335 3.4 % 4.3 % 72,304 (74,304 ) 30yr 3.5 212,608 203,395 5.14 % 95.67 3.50 % 4.03 % 35 316 5.5 % 7.3 % 5,487 (5,605 ) 30yr 4.0 473,294 458,223 11.58 % 96.82 4.00 % 4.76 % 13 345 1.3 % 5.2 % 10,453 (11,575 ) 30yr 4.5 366,453 362,741 9.16 % 98.99 4.50 % 5.45 % 7 353 2.7 % 3.4 % 5,723 (6,938 ) 30yr 5.0 588,450 593,111 14.98 % 100.79 5.00 % 5.93 % 5 355 4.7 % 5.3 % 8,027 (9,944 ) 30yr Total 4,179,939 3,938,475 99.50 % 94.22 3.55 % 4.14 % 17 340 3.4 % 4.5 % 101,995 (108,367 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,180,336 3,938,872 99.51 % 94.22 3.55 % 4.14 % 17 340 3.4 % 4.5 % 102,001 (108,373 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 10,588 1,195 0.03 % 11.29 4.00 % 4.57 % 133 100 10.6 % 10.3 % 2 (3 ) IO 30yr 3.0 3,126 384 0.01 % 12.27 3.00 % 3.64 % 96 254 0.5 % 10.8 % (5 ) 4 IO 30yr 4.0 90,480 16,284 0.41 % 18.00 4.00 % 4.60 % 101 250 3.4 % 5.2 % (678 ) 507 IO 30yr 4.5 3,894 725 0.02 % 18.61 4.50 % 4.99 % 151 195 6.3 % 6.1 % (16 ) 11 IO 30yr 5.0 2,179 426 0.01 % 19.58 5.00 % 5.36 % 151 197 3.3 % 5.2 % (15 ) 12 IO Total 110,267 19,014 0.48 % 17.24 4.01 % 4.60 % 107 233 4.1 % 5.9 % (713 ) 530 IIO 30yr 4.0 31,289 430 0.01 % 1.37 0.00 % 4.40 % 64 285 8.7 % 6.2 % 103 (92 ) Total Structured RMBS 141,556 19,444 0.49 % 13.74 3.12 % 4.55 % 98 244 5.1 % 6.0 % (610 ) 438 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,321,892 $ 3,958,316 100.00 % 3.54 % 4.16 % 20 336 3.5 % 4.6 % $ 101,391 $ (107,935 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (865,500 ) Mar-23 $ (19,132 ) $ 17,498 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (244,500 ) Mar-23 (11,815 ) 11,700 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-28 (32,323 ) 31,294 TBA (875,000 ) Feb-23 (23,441 ) 25,039 Swaptions (753,000 ) Oct-24 (6,129 ) 8,744 Hedge Total $ (4,138,000 ) $ (92,840 ) $ 94,275 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 8,551 $ (13,660 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.24 at January 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $945.5 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $121.2 at January 31, 2023. The market value of the short position was $296.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 2,565,504 64.8 % Freddie Mac 1,392,812 35.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,958,316 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2023 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 158,182 4.0 % Whole Pool Assets 3,800,134 96.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,958,316 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of January 31, 2023 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 319,242 9.4 % 4.58 % 73 6/22/2023 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 274,020 8.1 % 4.62 % 31 3/16/2023 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 255,732 7.5 % 4.76 % 76 4/17/2023 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 239,483 7.0 % 4.70 % 55 4/28/2023 ING Financial Markets LLC 238,212 7.0 % 4.47 % 2 2/2/2023 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 229,463 6.7 % 4.62 % 41 3/13/2023 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 228,427 6.7 % 4.48 % 4 2/13/2023 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 218,941 6.4 % 4.77 % 65 4/11/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 192,705 5.7 % 4.68 % 38 4/28/2023 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 193,510 5.7 % 4.54 % 8 2/22/2023 StoneX Financial Inc. 184,165 5.4 % 4.49 % 7 2/10/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 179,834 5.3 % 4.68 % 51 5/1/2023 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 167,186 4.9 % 4.58 % 26 3/20/2023 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 126,954 3.7 % 4.57 % 16 2/23/2023 Santander Bank, N.A. 118,940 3.5 % 4.69 % 43 4/27/2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 94,878 2.8 % 4.54 % 13 2/13/2023 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 80,056 2.4 % 4.68 % 49 3/21/2023 South Street Securities, LLC 37,991 1.1 % 4.57 % 17 2/17/2023 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 18,782 0.6 % 4.55 % 9 2/9/2023 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 2,790 0.1 % 4.55 % 9 2/9/2023 Total Borrowings $ 3,401,311 100.0 % 4.61 % 37 6/22/2023

