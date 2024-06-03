Orca Bio to Present Positive Clinical Outcomes with Orca-T in Patients with AML at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Relapse-free survival and overall survival were 82.5% and 100% at 12 months, respectively, in 37 patients with AML, an aggressive form of blood cancer

Non-relapse mortality at 12 months was 0%

Orca-T is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial at leading treatment centers across the U.S.

Orca Bio, a biotechnology company committed to transforming the lives of patients through high-precision cell therapy, today announced it will present new data at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, from May 31–June 4. The presentation will highlight outcomes of its lead investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, Orca-T, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).





AML is an aggressive form of blood cancer and the most common acute leukemia in adults. There are an estimated 20,800 new diagnoses and nearly 11,200 deaths in the U.S. each year.

“Today, only a fraction of adults diagnosed with AML undergo curative treatment with standard of care allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant due to the serious and life-threatening risks often associated with it,” said Rawan Faramand, M.D., assistant member of Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy at Moffitt Cancer Center. “These new findings suggest Orca-T has the potential to offer a cure with low rates of treatment-related mortality, and could provide an important option for patients with AML. With its goal of alleviating the tradeoff between the risk of relapse and the risk of toxicities observed with standard of care stem cell transplant, this novel approach has the potential to expand curative treatment to many more patients.”

A new subanalysis from the ongoing multi-center Phase 1b single-arm trial evaluated outcomes with Orca-T among a subgroup of 37 patients with AML who had a median age of 51 years and median follow-up of 14 months. All patients received myeloablative conditioning (MAC) with busulfan, fludarabine and thiotepa (BFT), followed by Orca-T and single-agent graft versus host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis with tacrolimus. At 12 months, results found relapse-free survival was 82.5% (95% CI: 65.0, 91.7) and non-relapse mortality was 0%. Overall survival was 100% (95% CI: 100, 100) at 12 months. The safety profile of Orca-T in this subgroup was consistent with the larger Phase 1b population with no new safety signals identified. Across all patients, Orca-T was manufactured reliably and delivered with vein-to-vein times of 72 hours or less across the U.S.

“We’re pleased to present at ASCO for the first time and share the latest findings that support the potential for Orca-T to offer a curative solution and fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with AML,” said Scott McClellan, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Orca Bio. “These data continue to advance our mission of expanding potentially life-saving treatment to patients and their providers who face limited viable options today.”

Details of the Orca Bio presentation follow:

Title: Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Orca-T



Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant



Abstract Number: 6552



Poster Code: 111



Date and Time: June 3, 2024, from 9AM – 12PM CDT



Location: Oncology Professionals Hall

The ASCO abstracts are available at https://conferences.asco.org/am/abstracts.

About Orca-T

Orca-T is an investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of multiple hematologic malignancies. Orca-T includes infusions containing highly purified regulatory T-cells, CD34+ stem cells and conventional T-cells derived from peripheral blood from either related or unrelated matched donors. Orca-T is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial at leading transplant centers across the U.S. and has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders. Our investigational products are designed to safely replace a patient’s diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one, delivering significantly better outcomes with dramatically fewer risks than the standard of care. Our manufacturing platform uses single-cell precision to create proprietary, uniquely-defined products that have the potential to transform allogeneic cell therapy. At Orca Bio, our mission is to make curative cell therapies both more effective and safer, and in doing so, push past the field’s current boundaries and redefine its future. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com and follow Orca Bio on X: @OrcaBio.

