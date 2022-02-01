OptiTrack Introduces Motive 3.1 Software

Aimed at simplifying motion capture, the latest software update maximizes camera compatibility, adds the ability to label and train tracked items and automatically correct for calibration issues

CORVALLIS, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mocap–Today, OptiTrack, the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems, announced the release of Motive 3.1, a more informative and intuitive version of its motion capture software that is now compatible with all OptiTrack motion capture cameras as well as the purpose-built, active marker, Cinepuck video camera tracking tool. Users also benefit from new user interfaces, better asset creation tools and improvements in 3D viewing and graphing.









Aimed at simplifying high-quality, low-latency performance motion tracking, Motive 3.1 includes new, easy-to-use presets and labelling for tracked items, delivering the best possible motion data while saving users time and eliminating extra steps. Also, with enhanced real-time continuous camera calibration, customers now have greater visibility into possible issues, such as bumps, and can automatically resolve against the harshest of tracking environments for a streamlined, hassle-free user experience.

“OptiTrack’s Motive software remains a popular choice today with unrivaled precision, simple setup and operation as well as customization options for personalized support,” said OptiTrack Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “The new Motive 3.1 includes several key enhancements that deliver an even more straightforward solution to address the latest performance capture and motion tracking needs.”

Motive offers uncommonly simple workflows and impeccable body tracking data, including precision finger tracking in large volumes with high subject counts. The latest version of the software continues to help users navigate the most difficult tracking situations with heavy marker occlusion and deliver precise real-time tracking. Users can efficiently capture accurate data and produce visually compelling computer graphic content.

OptiTrack’s new Motive 3.1 offers the following benefits:

Camera Compatibility: The improved software is compatible with all OptiTrack motion capture cameras. This includes the precision PrimeX series, sleek SlimX series, low-cost Flex series and desktop tracking V120 Trio and Duo. Motive 3.1 maximizes each camera’s capabilities and features to deliver the best possible motion data.

Trained Markersets: Leveraging advancements in machine learning, Motive 3.1 enables users to track and label anything in real time, to quickly follow tracked objects spanning animals, jump ropes, faces, floor mats and much more.

Enhanced Sensor Fusion: The updated solution’s sensor fusion process combines marker and inertial measurement unit (IMU) tracking, using the best attributes of both methods to provide remarkably smooth data. It also is robust against difficult tracking solutions as it supports full 6 Degrees of Freedom tracking with only a single marker data.

Continuous Calibration Transparency: Motive 3.1’s continuous calibration can automatically repair or correct against the harshest of tracking environments with features such as anchor markers, camera partitions and bumped camera corrections. The software signals any calibration issues with a variety of colors and alerts, offering better transparency.

Pre-Defined Settings: With several default configuration settings, users can shorten configuration time and ease deployment. Customization is also available for more advanced configuration.

Motive 3.1 Beta 1 is available now, with the final production release in the first quarter of 2024.

For more information about Motive 3.1, visit www.optitrack.com/Motive.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is the worldwide leader in 3D tracking systems through its 3D precision, low latency output, easy to use workflows, as well as a host of developer tools. Serving primary markets in drone and ground robot tracking, movement sciences, virtual production and character animation for film and games as well as virtual reality or mixed reality tracking, OptiTrack remains the most widely used tracking solution and is the favorite of world leading academia research and professional teams whose requirements are the most demanding in the world.

Contacts

Blu Print Public Relations: [email protected], 503-850-2454



OptiTrack: Kim Brown, [email protected]