Options Announces Sponsorship of Derry Girls: The Reunion at The MAC Belfast

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its sponsorship of Derry Girls: The Reunion at The MAC Belfast.





Featuring the all-star cast from the Channel 4 hit comedy, Derry Girls, the one-off, one-night only reunion promises to be an unforgettable experience with the actors and creator of the show that took the world by storm.

The reunion, which is set to take place on Thursday 16 February 2023, at The MAC Belfast, will include Tara Lynne O’Neill (Ma Mary); Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah); Ian McElhinney (Granda); Louisa Harland (Orla McCool); Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colm) and the show’s award-winning writer, Lisa Magee, in conversation with BBC journalist and Derry girl herself, Marie Louise Muir.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, “The global success of Derry Girls is thanks in no small part to its creator Lisa Magee, its cast and the stories that have charmed audiences the world over, from Martin Scorsese to myself. Much like Options, Derry Girls put the talent (and accents) of our people on a global stage and showed that we can still have worldwide appeal, finesse and style!

We’re delighted to help bring the Derry Girls back together for one night only and find out who does or doesn’t keep their toaster in the cupboard, whether they like ABBA or not and how many bags of chips are enough chips…”

MAC Chief Executive Anne McReynolds added, “We are thrilled to present Derry Girls: The Reunion in partnership with Options. We have been working for some months to create this special event and I’m certain demand will be high to see the cast and creative team united again, this time on stage. They are coming together to tell some stories from behind the cameras and in support of the MAC, for this our first official fundraiser in the new year.

Knowing Options’ impressive international reputation as an organisation that values and recognises the importance of connecting with the communities in which it operates, we are genuinely delighted to have their support.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including the launch of its 2023 Graduate and Placement Programme, its achievements at the Belfast Telegraph IT awards and its Best Employee Development Programme (SME) award win at the Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards 2022.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About The MAC: (https://themaclive.com/)

The MAC has a clear and ambitious aim – to make Northern Ireland a better place by creating space for people to imagine, enjoy, participate in and create art. From a disused carpark 15 years ago, the MAC is the embodiment of the regeneration of Belfast.

As one of NI’s top visitor attractions, the theatre is also an award-winning venue and a champion for social change. It has welcomed 2.6 million visitors to its galleries, theatres, event and social spaces and connects with a social media audience of over 83,000 annually.

Visitors and artists say that The MAC makes them proud to be from Northern Ireland because their work helps to challenge outdated ways of thinking and being.

The MAC is also a charity.

