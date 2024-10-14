Optimus and DOKU Achieve Groundbreaking Milestone, Driving a New Era of Digital Payment Innovation in Indonesia

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 14, 2024) – DOKU, Indonesia’s payment fintech company with the largest and most comprehensive electronic payment product and services , is celebrating a significant milestone in its ongoing partnership with Optimus Fintech. Since teaming up with Optimus Fintech in 2022, DOKU has vastly improved its operations, transforming its payment processing infrastructure with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

DOKU, renowned for empowering businesses across Indonesia with both online and offline payment solutions, has played a pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of e-commerce and digital payments in the country. Leveraging the power of Optimus Fintech’s AI-driven automated finance operations, DOKU now processes over 300 million transactions annually. Notably, the company has experienced a 100x improvement in settlement processing speed, significantly enhanced multi-way reconciliation, and fully automated reports and data retrieval systems. Merchants, who once faced settlement delays of several weeks, now receive payments in a timely manner, reinforcing trust and business continuity.

Thrilled about this success, CEO DOKU, Chris Yeo, stated, “Our collaboration with Optimus Fintech has been transformative for DOKU and our partners. This unprecedented success in transaction processing and merchant settlements is just the beginning. We are particularly excited about the upcoming launch of Optimus’ AI-powered Fees & Commissions module. It will give us the transparency and accuracy we need to maintain complete trust with our merchants, ensuring fairness in every interaction.”

Optimus Fintech’s Founder & CEO, Swapnil Mengawade, also reflected on the company’s journey with DOKU: “When we began our collaboration with DOKU in 2022, it was clear they had the vision and determination to lead Indonesia’s payment revolution. Our joint efforts have empowered DOKU to not only meet but exceed the growing demands of e-commerce in the region. By automating finance operations and drastically improving the speed of settlements, DOKU and Optimus have systematically contributed to the growth of digital payments in Indonesia, unlocking tremendous potential for businesses and consumers alike.”

The success of DOKU, with the support of Optimus Fintech’s cutting-edge technology, signifies a new era for Indonesia’s digital economy. As both companies continue their collaboration, the future holds even greater promise for enhanced digital payment experiences, both for businesses and consumers.

About DOKU

DOKU is a payment platform and the first Indonesian-owned electronic payment solutions provider to offer local payment solutions tailored to address merchants’ online payment needs. Established and registered under PT Nusa Satu Inti Artha in 2007, DOKU is the first Indonesian company to earn the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) Level 1 version 3.2 certification. DOKU provides the most complete suite of online and offline payment solutions, and the most local payment methods, serving over 150,000 merchants across many industries, including Google, Garuda, Prudential, and Traveloka.

DOKU is the only payments player with five licenses from Bank of Indonesia which enables us to offer a variety of solutions, such as payment gateway, domestic fund transfers, cross border remittance, biller payments, e-money, e-wallet and QR code payments. For more information, please visit DOKU.com, find us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube and Twitter (@DOKUid), or email press@DOKU.com.

About Optimus Fintech

Optimus Fintech is an AI-powered cloud platform that streamlines payment data management and automates financial workflows. The purpose-built FinOps platform offers comprehensive solutions covering data aggregation, reconciliation, exception management, fees and commission validation, in-depth payment analytics, and reporting. With Optimus Fintech, businesses can effortlessly track, manage, and account for money end-to-end.

A PCI & SOC compliant data platform, Optimus Fintech is trusted by renowned Fortune 500 companies, processing over 1 billion annual transactions securely. The platform democratizes data, enabling seamless collaboration and data access across teams. Optimus Fintech empowers organizations to scale operations without the need to scale teams, unlocking efficiency and growth potential.

