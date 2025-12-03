Optimal Dynamics Enters Canadian Market Through Strategic Partnership With Challenger Motor Freight

Decision Automation Platform Will Support Cross-Border and Intra-Canadian Carriers to Drive Revenue and Operational Efficiency

Optimal Dynamics , the leader in Artificial Decision Intelligence for the transportation industry, today announced its first expansion into the Canadian market, driven by a strategic partnership with Challenger Motor Freight , part of the Fastfrate Group and one of North America’s largest privately owned transportation and logistics companies.

Challenger Motor Freight Truck



This move comes in direct response to surging demand from Canadian fleets seeking advanced technology to navigate today’s complex freight environment. Optimal Dynamics is expanding its Decision Automation Platform to meet the unique requirements of intra-Canadian and cross-border operations, enabling Canadian carriers to realize the same transformative results, including increased revenue per truck, asset utilization, and planning team efficiency, that the company is known for across the U.S.

Unlocking Automation for a Canadian Titan

Recognized for its leadership in operational and technological innovation, Challenger Motor Freight partnered with Optimal Dynamics to advance its strategic goals and embrace the next era of automation. Optimal Dynamics is working closely with the Challenger team to ensure compliance with unique Canadian regulations, including HOS rules, specific driver parameters, border-crossing location requirements, and more.

Challenger is leveraging the power of decision automation to focus on several key areas:

Automating optimized load acceptance and dispatch decisions

Sourcing high-quality freight and improving customer service rep (CSR) workflows

Freeing up planning team members to focus on strategic, high-value work

Simulating “what-if” scenarios to guide better network-wide decisions

“As one of North America’s largest carriers, Challenger continues to lead the transportation industry by embracing AI-driven automation,” said Zahi Mitri, VP of Innovation and Technology at Challenger Motor Freight. “We were seeking a partner capable of advancing our strategic goals and found our ideal fit in Optimal Dynamics. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities to optimize operations, enhance planning efficiency, and elevate service across the U.S. and Canada.”

Delivering Value and Scalability

Optimal Dynamics CEO Daniel Powell highlighted the strategic importance of the expansion.

“The Canadian market presents a significant opportunity for carriers looking to use true automation to gain a competitive edge in a challenging environment,” said Powell. “This partnership with Challenger Motor Freight is validation of our platform’s ability to solve the most complex cross-border planning challenges. We are honored to support Challenger’s continued drive for innovation, and we look forward to bringing this proven decision automation power to more fleets across Canada.”

Optimal Dynamics’ Decision Automation Platform will be fully configured and available to help Canadian carriers transform operations, delivering a path to consistency, scalability, and enhanced profitability in 2026 and beyond. Carriers can request a customized demo of the platform and inquire about early access.

About the Fastfrate Group

From what started out as an LTL intermodal carrier, Fastfrate has grown into a diverse group of six companies operating out of 40 terminals and final-mile hubs across Canada and into the USA. Each company within Fastfrate Group has its story, its legacy, and its expertise. Now, under the umbrella of our collective network, these stories converge to form a powerhouse of end-to-end supply chain solutions. This evolution allows us to offer customers a full suite of asset-based transportation including intermodal LTL and TL, third-party logistics services, cross-border LTL and TL, drayage and transload, warehousing, distribution, and final-mile B2B and B2C. Please visit fastfrate.com for more information.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Born out of 40 years of research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology to automate, optimize, and radically improve decision-making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, Optimal Dynamics is backed by marquee investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

