OpenClawd AI Launches New Hosted Platform to Simplify OpenClaw Setup

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2026) – OpenClawd today launched a managed hosting service aimed at the growing number of users who tried and failed to set up OpenClaw on their own. The platform offers one-click deployment for the Clawdbot AI assistant that has taken the developer world by storm.

Why Setup Fails

Self-hosting OpenClaw requires:

Docker and Docker Compose installation

API keys from multiple providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, or local models)

Environment variable configuration

Network setup for external access

Ongoing maintenance and security updates

For developers, it’s manageable. For the freelancers, small business owners, and professionals who would benefit most from the Clawdbot AI assistant—it’s a wall.

The Clawdbot WhatsApp integration, one of the project’s most appealing features, requires additional configuration steps that trip up even technical users.

How OpenClawd Solves This

OpenClawd.ai eliminates the infrastructure barrier entirely:

Sign up – Create an account in 30 seconds

Deploy – Click one button, instance live in under a minute

Connect – Link WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, or Gmail through a visual interface

No Docker. No terminal. No environment variables. No port forwarding.

The platform handles security patches, uptime monitoring, and API management automatically. Users focus on what the assistant does, not how it runs.

Availability

OpenClawd.ai is available now with free and premium tiers. The open-source OpenClaw project remains available at github.com/openclaw/openclaw for users who prefer full control.

About OpenClawd

OpenClawd provides managed hosting for open-source AI assistants, removing deployment barriers for non-technical users worldwide.

