Open Weaver Is Now Great Place to Work Certified

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – Open Weaver has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from March 2023 to March 2024). One of the industry’s most coveted ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognitions, the Great Place To Work Certification™ reinforces Open Weaver’s commitment to creating an inclusive, fostering, and fun environment for its associates, who enable millions of global users to build applications faster, through the company’s patent-pending innovations.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue.

Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be named a Great Place To Work Certified organization. I dedicate this accolade to every one of our amazing associates who have made Open Weaver a Great Place To Work. As a young startup, it is a significant achievement by our associates who continue to build our kandi platform in a rapidly changing technology environment and a fast-growing team with remote working models, while delivering delight to our global users,” said Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO, Open Weaver. “We also thank our millions of users, community members, ambassadors, partners, and investors for supporting and motivating us, and providing us an amazing opportunity to transform the way applications are built.“

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceCultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

About Open Weaver

With a vision to reinvent digital realization, Open Weaver’s kandi accelerates application development through open-source reusability. kandi helps developers save time and effort while developing scalable and reliable applications. The company’s unique IP brings the best of the world’s codified knowledge for reuse and artificial intelligence to build digital solutions easier and faster. Visit www.openweaver.com for more details.

