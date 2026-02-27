OnPoint AI to Present its Augmented Reality and Machine Learning Surgical Platform at the 2026 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OnPoint AI, a group of privately held augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies pioneering software-driven surgical guidance, today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the InterContinental New Orleans. Philipp Lang, MD, Chairman and CEO, and Grace Connelly, CFO, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

OnPoint AI is advancing surgical guidance through the integration of augmented reality, advanced software, and machine learning technologies. The Company’s flagship OnPoint AR Spine System superimposes virtual surgical guides and implants directly into the surgeon’s visual field using proprietary see-through optical head-mounted display technology, providing intuitive visual guidance during spinal procedures.

The OnPoint platform has been designed from its inception as a software-centric system capable of leveraging machine learning and data-driven technologies. This architecture enables continuous expansion of platform capabilities and supports the development of highly advanced, intelligent surgical applications.

Surgeons using the system have been highly enthusiastic about the technology, highlighting its intuitive workflow, ease of use, and seamless integration into existing surgical practice without requiring changes in technique.

The OnPoint AR Spine System is an open platform compatible with implants from major manufacturers and is designed to function across a broad range of surgical environments, including hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The system’s proprietary optical head-mounted display is 4–10× lighter and delivers 2–4× greater resolution than existing AR systems for spinal procedures, providing exceptional visual clarity and ergonomic performance.

These capabilities are complemented by industry-leading accuracy. Cadaver studies have demonstrated that the OnPoint Augmented Reality Spine System exceeds the accuracy of major navigation, robotic, and augmented reality systems by 2–5×, with statistically highly significant differences across all comparisons.

“The OnPoint platform represents a new generation of software-driven surgical guidance,” said Philipp Lang, MD, Chairman and CEO of OnPoint AI. “Our technology combines augmented reality with a machine learning-enabled software foundation, positioning the platform to expand capabilities progressively while delivering exceptional accuracy and workflow efficiency today.”

The OnPoint platform also offers an attractive economic profile for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, providing highly accurate guidance in a capital-efficient and scalable format. Its modular software-based architecture enables expansion across spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and robotic-assisted procedures.

About the OnPoint AI Companies

OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip, and OnPoint Sports are privately held medical technology companies developing augmented reality and machine learning-driven technologies for surgical guidance.

The OnPoint platform integrates augmented reality, advanced software, and machine learning-enabled infrastructure to support surgical visualization and guidance across spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and arthroscopic procedures.

The OnPoint technology is protected by more than 50 granted U.S., European, and international patents, establishing a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio in augmented reality and machine learning-based surgical guidance.

