Only 3.3% of 2023 Shows Feature Latino Leads: 2023 LDC U.S. Latinos in Media Report Displays Sharp Contrast Between Growing Latino Population and Economic Power and its Representation in U.S. Film and Television

The Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), a nonprofit organization and think tank dedicated to producing research that highlights economic opportunities for growth, has officially released the 2023 LDC U.S. Latinos in Media Report, available for download. The sixth annual edition of this report is the most comprehensive study of U.S. Latino media representation in the country, examining this cohort's representation in broadcast and streaming television, streaming/digital and theatrical films, and media consumption.





The report will be unveiled at the 2023 L’ATTITUDE Conference, which takes place at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach from September 27 – 30. L’ATTITUDE is the largest business event in the country focused on “The New Mainstream Economy,” helping executives and business leaders understand the U.S. Latino cohort driving its growth. Every year, the conference provides a national platform showcasing the economic leadership of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology.

U.S. Latino Representation in Media Highlights:

Despite comprising nearly 20% of the U.S. population and roughly 50% of BIPOC groups, Latino leads in shows and films have grown minimally in 2023, with only 3.3% of shows and 5.7% of films casting Latino leads.

Latino talent and stories work: Although Latinos comprise only 5% of lead roles and 10.5% of co-lead roles, those films represented 13 of the year’s top 20 highest-grossing films.

Behind the camera, Latinos have only comprised 6.1% of screenwriters and 4.9% of directors of films released in 2023. Thriller and horror films all lacked Latino leads, screenwriters, and directors.

The cohort has comprised 3.4% of lead roles and 5.4% of co-lead roles in 2023 streaming shows.

Between 2022 – 2023, the percentage of Latinos in lead roles dropped at several major streaming platforms, including Max, Apple TV, Disney+, and Hulu.

Latinos are looking for platforms that showcase their stories and where they can create content: Latinos spent 57% more time on YouTube than non-Hispanic Whites. Additionally, TikTok is used by 31% of U.S. Latinos, surpassing the 21% average usage across all groups.

The data highlights that although the population and consumer spending power of the Latino cohort are increasing, the cohort’s representation across the U.S. media landscape lags significantly behind. Across every genre and streaming platform analyzed in the report, very few categories match or exceed the 19.1% threshold of the U.S. Latino population. As a result, data also shows that Latinos are gravitating toward non-traditional media platforms at faster rates than other groups.

“Our comprehensive report has tracked developments by media company since 2018, highlighting significant business blind spots within the industry’s strategic landscape,” said Ana Valdez, CEO and President, LDC. “The undeniable economic clout of the U.S. Latino cohort makes market-parity media representation even more vital to ensure a prosperous economy.”

“U.S. Latinos, our country’s youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $3.2 trillion in GDP,” said Sol Trujillo, Co-founder and Chairman of the LDC, “making it the 5th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. Increasing Latino representation in media will resonate with a burgeoning population that values content mirroring their culture and identity. Additionally, as a business leader, I see this report as an invaluable tool to detect huge growth competitive opportunities across the media industry.”

