Online Gambling Market Size worth $153.57 Billion, Globally, by 2030 – Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global online gambling market size is projected to be valued at USD 70.64 billion in 2023 and reach USD 153.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rise in this trend results from more users adopting mobile devices and internet connections and cultural and legislative developments that enhance online gambling accessibility.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Online Gambling Market growth of 11.7% comprises a vast array of, Type, Device and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Online Gambling Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Online Gambling Market is experiencing significant growth. Shifts in customer preferences along with positive market trends are driving substantial expansion in the global Online Gambling market. An increasing number of customers use online gambling platforms because they offer convenience together with accessibility. Online gambling remains a preferred option because users can play from home without any time restrictions. The extensive range of online games and bets serves different player preferences and draws a varied audience.

Mobile gambling represents a significant trend currently shaping the online gambling market. The widespread adoption of smartphones coupled with accessible high-speed internet connections enables more players to access online gambling platforms through their mobile devices. Mobile gambling trends allow operators to expand their customer reach while providing seamless gambling experiences through mobile devices. Online gambling platforms are increasingly incorporating social features as a major market trend. Online gambling operators are beginning to use social elements like chat rooms and leaderboards to make their platforms more interactive. Adding social elements to the user experience helps maintain player engagement and builds loyalty.

The development of the online gambling market is shaped by distinct circumstances present in each country and region. Online gambling in several nations operates under complete legal regulation which generates a secure playing environment for users. The established regulatory system appeals to operators and players and stimulates market expansion. Other countries impose restrictions or ban online gambling entirely. Operators face greater challenges because they have to deal with multiple legal and regulatory barriers. Players often choose offshore gambling sites that escape local laws when faced with restrictions which results in revenue decline for local markets.

Macroeconomic factors shape the expansion of the online gambling market. The demand for online gambling services depends heavily on both disposable income and consumer spending patterns. Players from regions with robust economies and substantial disposable income show greater willingness to spend their money on online gambling opportunities. Regions experiencing economic uncertainty or low disposable income typically see reduced demand for online gambling. The growth of the online gambling market depends on developments in technology and infrastructure advancements. Online gambling requires both high-speed internet access and dependable payment systems to function seamlessly. Nations possessing advanced digital infrastructure systems experience greater levels of online gambling adoption. Global Online Gambling market expansion results from evolving consumer tastes combined with positive market dynamics and specific regional conditions alongside fundamental macroeconomic elements. Market dynamics are being transformed by the growth of mobile gambling along with the integration of social features and various regulatory frameworks. Market growth relies on disposable income levels, consumer spending patterns, and technological advancements.

Proliferation of Smartphones and Internet Penetration:

The online gambling market has grown significantly due to the worldwide increase in smartphone ownership and faster internet connections. By 2025 mobile internet access expanded to billions of individuals in developed and developing nations because smartphones became both more accessible and affordable. The digital infrastructure enables users to engage in online gambling activities anytime and anywhere using mobile-optimized websites or specialized apps. The growth of 4G and 5G networks alongside greater use of cloud computing delivers uninterrupted and responsive gaming experiences. Mobile platforms generate significant online gambling revenue in markets such as Asia-Pacific and Europe where consumers prefer mobile-first access. The surge in market trends is being driven by younger people who are becoming more comfortable with digital payments and online entertainment in their tech-savvy lifestyles.

Liberalization of Gambling Laws and Regulatory Advancements:

Market expansion for online gambling depends on the steady legalization and regulation of its operations throughout various regions. The potential for tax revenue from online gambling activities has led governments to establish formal licensing systems and open new markets. The latest regulatory changes in the United States permit each state to establish legal online sports betting and casino gaming operations. Latin America (including Brazil and Argentina), several European nations (notably Germany and the Netherlands), and emerging regions in Asia (such as India) are working on developing or enhancing their legal systems to support online gambling activities. Licensed platforms gain more users when legalization builds investor trust alongside technological advancement and consumer safety measures. Regulation helps eliminate illegal gambling activities while promoting fair gaming practices and strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) protocols to foster a sustainable market environment.

Technological Innovation and Gamification of Gambling Platforms:

Advanced technology evolution is transforming online gambling platforms which leads to higher user engagement and greater market growth. The industry’s key advancements include real-time live dealer games together with blockchain-based betting systems, virtual reality casinos, and AI-driven personalization engines. These technological advancements provide enhanced gaming experiences by improving immersion and interaction while simultaneously building trust and transparency among users. Blockchain technology provides secure transactions and creates fair gaming environments while artificial intelligence helps deliver customized content and identifies risky gambling patterns. The widespread implementation of gamification strategies such as leaderboards, achievement badges, loyalty programs, and in-game bonuses serves to maintain user engagement and motivate them to participate repeatedly. These methods successfully draw in younger demographics who desire a mix of entertainment and competitive thrills. These innovations along with smooth payment integrations that support cryptocurrency are transforming the gambling experience and opening up fresh growth possibilities.

Geographical Insights:

Europe established itself as the dominant player in the worldwide gaming market by controlling more than 41% of the market share. The continent established its market leadership because several European countries such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany relaxed gambling laws which propelled the industry forward. The market growth benefited from the widespread availability of high-speed broadband internet and the rising popularity of online casinos and smartphones. Data from the European Gaming & Betting Association revealed sports betting as the top online gambling segment in 2022. The Gambling Act 2005 authorized by the UK Gambling Commission allowed companies to advertise their websites which led to market expansion in the region and helped Europe secure its leading role in the worldwide gaming industry.

The online gambling market share in the Asia Pacific region will experience substantial growth because internet services are becoming more popular and online betting and gambling regulations are relaxing. The expansion of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin has led to increased activity in gaming platforms that utilize cryptocurrency. Due to the continuous increase in consumer leisure spending and the solid economic growth in the region the market shows potential for significant expansion during the forecast timeframe. The online gaming industries of China, India, and Japan make them top revenue generators in APAC.

Global Online Gambling Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Type, the online gambling market size is divided into Sports Betting , Casinos (iSlots, iTable, iDealer, Other iCasino Games), Poker, Bingo, and Others. The sports betting segment emerged as the market leader, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue with approximately 49% share.

market size is divided into Sports , (iSlots, iTable, iDealer, Other iCasino Games), Poker, Bingo, and Others. The sports segment emerged as the market leader, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue with approximately 49% share. Based on Device, the online gambling market share is divided into Desktop, Mobile, and Others. The desktop category has been a significant contributor to revenue, accounting for around 48%. This is largely due to the larger screen size offered by desktops compared to handheld devices and other gadgets.

market share is divided into Desktop, Mobile, and Others. The desktop category has been a significant contributor to revenue, accounting for around 48%. This is largely due to the larger screen size offered by desktops compared to handheld devices and other gadgets. The online gambling market growth is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Online Gambling Market Report is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

888 Holdings Plc.

Bally’s Corporation

Bet 365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Entain Plc.

FireKeepers

Flutter Entertainment Plc.

Churchill Downs Inc.

Kindred Group

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

Sky Betting & Gambling

& Sportech Plc

The Stars Group Plc.

William Hills Limited

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Online Gambling Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In October 2024 , B2B gaming content provider Inspired Entertainment declared their recent expansion into Mexico by extending their partnership with bet365. The partnership between Inspired Entertainment and bet365 enabled the release of Sticky Stacked Fire 7s on the Mexican platform of bet365.

, B2B gaming content provider Inspired Entertainment declared their recent expansion into by extending their partnership with bet365. The partnership between Inspired Entertainment and bet365 enabled the release of Sticky Stacked Fire 7s on the Mexican platform of bet365. In September 2024 , Flutter Entertainment Plc completed a US$350 million transaction to acquire 56% ownership in Brazil’s NSX Group that runs Betnacional. Flutter Entertainment has seized the opportunity to enter Brazil’s expanding online betting market through strategic positioning after regulatory changes. Betnacional stands out as one of Brazil’s top sportsbook platforms which enables Flutter to launch new products and increase its South American influence through this transaction. Flutter has directed this investment as part of its international expansion strategy targeting emerging markets in online gambling .

, Flutter Entertainment Plc completed a transaction to acquire 56% ownership in NSX Group that runs Betnacional. Flutter Entertainment has seized the opportunity to enter expanding online market through strategic positioning after regulatory changes. Betnacional stands out as one of top sportsbook platforms which enables Flutter to launch new products and increase its South American influence through this transaction. Flutter has directed this investment as part of its international expansion strategy targeting emerging markets in online . In February 2024 , Betsson AB purchased Holland Gaming Technology Ltd. for €27.5 million. The acquisition enhances Betsson’s standing in Europe’s online gambling market especially targeting the Netherlands where legislation changes have spurred betting growth. Betsson now accesses Holland Gaming’s proprietary gaming platform and user base through the deal which allows them to implement advanced technology while growing their market reach in the Netherlands . Betsson’s strategy for expanding its European operations features this action that seeks to enhance user engagement.

Conclusion:

The worldwide online gambling industry experiences fast-paced changes due to digital technology progress alongside the expanding reach of internet access and mobile device adoption. Artificial intelligence combined with blockchain systems and secure payment solutions delivers improved platform functionality alongside greater transparency and user experience. Interactive and immersive gambling experiences are driving consumer preference shifts as virtual sports betting, live dealer games, and mobile casinos gain popularity. New regulatory reforms in major markets broaden accessibility while maintaining responsible gambling practices through improved monitoring systems and age checks. iGaming platforms integrating with social media and eSports services are generating new income opportunities while expanding their user base. Data analytics and machine learning assist operators in customizing content while improving both user interaction and risk management. The online gambling ecosystem evolution brings about a new emphasis on secure and fair player-focused experiences that enable the sector to achieve lasting worldwide growth within the digital economy.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— online gambling operators, regulatory authorities, payment service providers, technology vendors, and end-users or players—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 153.57 billion by 2030, the Global Online Gambling Market represents a significant opportunity for affiliate marketers, software developers, data analytics firms, cybersecurity providers, and digital advertising agencies, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

