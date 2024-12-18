Online Education Market to Grow by USD 111.01 Billion (2024-2028), Benefits of Online Learning Driving Revenue, AI Impact on Market Trends – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is redefining market landscape – The global online education market size is estimated to grow by USD 111.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.77% during the forecast period. Growing advantages of online learning is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of apps and wearables for online education. However, inadequate cybersecurity measures in education institutions poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Alison, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., Codecademy LLC, Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Global University Systems, Instructure Holdings Inc., Khan Academy Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Pearson Plc, Pluralsight LLC, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Simplilearn, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Teachable Inc., Thinkific Labs Inc, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and Treehouse Island Inc.

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 – 2022 Segment Covered Application (Primary & secondary supplemental education, Reskilling & online certifications, Higher edu., Test preparation, and Language & casual learning), End-user (Academic, Corporate, and Government), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alison, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., Codecademy LLC, Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Global University Systems, Instructure Holdings Inc., Khan Academy Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Pearson Plc, Pluralsight LLC, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Simplilearn, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Teachable Inc., Thinkific Labs Inc, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and Treehouse Island Inc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The online education market is experiencing significant growth due to advanced technologies like mobile apps and wearables. Mobile learning apps are increasingly popular among students, offering features such as text-to-speech and speech-to-text for reading materials, and exercises and tasks. Virtual Reality (VR) is another technology gaining traction in virtual classrooms, enabling easy content sharing. Smartwatches keep users connected, making online education more convenient. The adoption of these technologies is expected to boost the global online education market.

The online education market is experiencing significant growth with technologies like mobile learning, e-learning, and video conferencing becoming increasingly popular. Classes are now offered in various formats, including live sessions, self-paced courses, and interactive modules. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in education is also on the rise, providing personalized learning experiences. The demand for flexible and convenient education options has led to an increase in the number of students opting for online courses. The edtech industry is continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of learners, offering a wide range of subjects and certifications. The future of education is digital, and online learning platforms are at the forefront of this transformation.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The digital transformation of education has led to a significant rise in the usage of digital devices and software. However, this shift brings cybersecurity concerns, as educational institutions and learners share sensitive information. Valuable user and organizational data, the lack of centralized data storage, and unregulated personal devices increase vulnerability to cyberattacks. Threats include malware, social media, virtualization, and consumer IT. Inadequate cybersecurity measures may hinder the growth of the online education market.

The online education market has seen significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of students opting for digital learning solutions. However, this shift to online education comes with its own set of challenges. One major challenge is ensuring effective engagement and interaction between students and instructors. Another challenge is providing equal access to quality education for all students, regardless of their location or socio-economic background. Additionally, ensuring the security and privacy of student data is a critical concern. Furthermore, the use of technology in online education requires continuous updates and improvements to keep up with the latest trends and advancements. Overall, the online education market presents numerous opportunities, but addressing these challenges is essential for its continued success.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This online education market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application

1.1 Primary & secondary supplemental education

1.2 Reskilling & online certifications

1.3 Higher edu.

1.4 Test preparation

1.5 Language & casual learning

End-user

2.1 Academic

2.2 Corporate

2.3 Government

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Primary & secondary supplemental education- The primary and secondary online education market caters to students in favor of personalized, high-quality learning. Factors like growing student interest and increased awareness are driving its growth. Subscription-based courses allow customization, while STEM subjects’ importance through integrated learning paradigms. Schools incorporate game-based digital education, enhancing critical thinking skills. Business-to-business remains the model, but consumer-to-consumer is gaining traction. These elements are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI’s impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 – 2022)

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving landscape of education, computer-assisted learning frameworks have emerged as a cost-effective and convenient solution for learners worldwide. The internet plays a pivotal role in delivering instructors, study materials, and various multimedia content such as PDFs, Podcasts, Videos, and AI-enabled e-learning solutions. The advent of 5G networks and advancements in Cloud-based systems have made online schooling more accessible than ever before, even on mobile devices like cell phones, laptops, and PCs. However, regulatory hurdles, accreditation criteria, licensing processes, and compliance regulations pose challenges to this industry’s growth. Geographic limitations and cultural exchange or convergence are also essential factors to consider. Despite these challenges, the online education market continues to expand, offering learners an opportunity to broaden their horizons and acquire knowledge from anywhere in the world.

Market Research Overview

The Online Education Market encompasses a variety of e-learning solutions and technologies that enable students from around the world to access educational content and resources digitally. This market includes a range of offerings such as virtual classrooms, learning management systems, educational apps, and massive open online courses (MOOCs). The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in education is also gaining popularity, providing personalized learning experiences for students. The integration of video conferencing tools allows for real-time interaction between students and instructors, fostering a more engaging and collaborative learning environment. Additionally, the market offers flexible scheduling options and affordable pricing models, making education more accessible to a wider audience. The future of online education looks promising, with advancements in technology continuing to shape the way we learn and acquire new skills.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Primary & Secondary Supplemental Education



Reskilling & Online Certifications



Higher Edu .

.

Test Preparation



Language & Casual Learning

End-user

Academic



Corporate



Government

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-to-grow-by-usd-111-01-billion-2024-2028-benefits-of-online-learning-driving-revenue-ai-impact-on-market-trends—technavio-302334605.html

SOURCE Technavio