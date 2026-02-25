ONI Launches LNP PREP on Aplo Flow, Delivering Sample-to-Answer Automation for LNP Characterization

Programmable fluidics and super-resolution microscopy unite to enable scalable, quantitative single-particle LNP analysis for biopharma development and manufacturing

Oxford Nanoimaging (ONI), a global leader in integrated super-resolution microscopy systems, today launches LNP PREP workflow on Aplo Flow, delivering a fully automated, sample-to-answer workflow for quantitative LNP characterization at single-particle resolution. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are a foundational delivery technology for mRNA vaccines, gene therapies, and other advanced therapeutic modalities driving the next generation of drug development. Building on the growing adoption of the Aplo Platform across leading biopharma teams, this expansion strengthens ONI’s position in scalable LNP drug development workflows. Aplo Flow integrates programmable fluidics into the Aplo Platform, enabling researchers to prepare and quantitatively characterize LNP samples with reduced hands-on time and improved reproducibility.

The Aplo Platform is revolutionizing super-resolution microscopy. By combining application-specific sample preparation with fully automated fluidic control, it delivers a reliable, reproducible end-to-end solution that enhances single-molecule imaging speed and efficiency. Aplo Flow can prepare up to 16 samples for imaging in only 4.5 hours, reducing your hands-on time by up to 85% per sample.

End-to-end tools to accelerate biopharma innovation

Super-resolution microscopy has historically been constrained by fixed imaging channels, manual buffer exchange, fragmented workflows, and limited scalability for complex experiments. These limitations have slowed adoption in high-throughput and regulated biopharma environments.

ONI’s end-to-end workflow integrates programmable fluidics, single-molecule imaging, application-specific reagent kits, and automated analysis and reporting software into a unified platform. The result is a scalable, quantitative solution that reduces hands-on time, minimizes variability, and enables precise LNP characterization at single-particle resolution, extensible to future applications.

Aplo Flow LNP PREP is the key element that enables the automated preparation of LNP samples using the ONI Application KitTM: LNP Profiler, the first verified solution for capturing, labeling, and characterizing LNPs using super-resolution microscopy.

ONI is working closely with multiple top-tier global pharmaceutical organizations to advance automated LNP characterization workflows on the Aplo Platform.

As noted by a Scientist at a top-tier global pharmaceutical company, “Accurately quantifying the proportion of empty and full LNPs within a formulation is essential for understanding product quality and guiding development decisions. Technologies like LNP PREP for Aplo Flow provide valuable automation to accelerate optimization and strengthen the robustness of experimental studies. They represent a meaningful step forward in reducing iteration cycles and supporting innovation in the LNP field.”

Used in conjunction with the AutoLNP software, the LNP Profiler Kit delivers rapid, high-resolution, quantitative results at single-particle resolution, enabling precise measurement of LNP size, cargo loading, and ligand distribution.

Thanks to LNP Axis 2.0, users can generate standardized and custom plots from raw imaging data via CODI to evaluate particle counts, cargo and ligand positivity, size distribution, and compare multiple samples and experiments. Tailored LNP formulation analysis and single-particle reporting provide biopharma teams with quantitative, population-level insight into particle behavior, cargo positivity, and biomarker profiles, enabling faster and more confident data-driven decisions.

“With Aplo Flow, we’re taking LNP characterization beyond raw data and delivering a truly automated, sample-to-answer workflow,” said Salvatore Fanale, Director of Product Management at ONI. “By integrating programmable fluidics with super-resolution microscopy, researchers can prepare samples faster, reduce variability, and generate quantitative single-particle insights with unprecedented ease. Aplo Flow empowers biopharma teams to scale up LNP profiling with the reliability and precision needed to accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics.“

Transforming LNP drug development & manufacturing

The Aplo Platform is removing traditional imaging limits and transforming super-resolution microscopy into an automated experimental powerhouse to scale up LNP characterization and other complex single-particle workflows, while minimizing hands-on time, human error, and assay variability. With expanding deployment across global biopharma teams and strong early uptake of the Aplo ecosystem, ONI is seeing growing demand for automated, quantitative LNP profiling solutions that support both development and manufacturing environments.

“Automating LNP sample preparation with Aplo Flow addresses a known bottleneck in our characterization workflow. The standardized process improves reproducibility while allowing researchers to focus on data analysis and interpretation rather than manual sample handling,” said a Senior Scientist at a second top-tier global pharmaceutical company.

ONI’s Aplo instruments, including Aplo Flow and Aplo Scope, together with the LNP Profiler reagent kit, AutoLNP and CODI analysis software, are redefining the standard for lipid nanoparticle analysis in biopharma by unifying automated sample preparation, programmable fluidics, super-resolution imaging, and quantitative single-particle analysis within one scalable platform designed to accelerate next-generation therapeutic development.

ONI is a private life sciences tools company that transforms therapeutic discovery with accessible, high-performance super-resolution microscopy. Its backers include ARCH Venture Partners, Casdin Capital and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE). The company’s first product, the Nanoimager, introduced the world’s first desktop platform for single-molecule imaging, offering 20 nm resolution to study individual molecules in living cells, tissue, and nanoparticles. ONI’s latest innovation, the Aplo Scope, is a compact, end-to-end imaging platform that delivers unmatched clarity, precision, and speed. Designed to empower researchers, the Aplo Scope provides real-time insights into complex biological systems, enabling breakthroughs in drug delivery, biomarker discovery, and antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit oni.bio. Follow ONI @oniHQ and LinkedIn.

