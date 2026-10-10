One Man, Infinite Sounds: Thee Agro Cadaver Brings Experimental Live Music to St. Petersburg October 24

Bionic Bloom and Bloom Integrate Health hosts “Beyond the Loop,” an evening of original music, live vocal looping, and unconventional artistic expression.

What happens when one musician becomes an entire band?

On Saturday, October 24, at 7:30 PM, the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) will host Beyond the Loop: Thee Agro Cadaver Live, an evening celebrating experimental music, creative independence, and the extraordinary possibilities of the human voice.

Thee Agro Cadaver is the solo musical project of Willy Newtonius, a multidisciplinary artist and musician whose performance approach combines original compositions, live vocal looping, and a cappella experimentation.

Unlike traditional musical performances, live looping allows an artist to record and layer sounds in real time, transforming individual vocal elements into complex arrangements. Beats, harmonies, rhythms, and melodies can emerge from a single performer, building an entire musical experience without a conventional backing band.

For Newtonius, the project represents another chapter in a creative history spanning approximately 200 live performances across multiple musical collaborations and recording projects.

A Different Kind of Live Music Experience

Beyond the Loop invites audiences into a musical world where traditional categories become less relevant and experimentation takes center stage.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of musical styles, Thee Agro Cadaver challenges assumptions about what a solo performer can accomplish.

The October 24 performance will bring this unconventional approach to St. Petersburg’s Warehouse Arts District, an area recognized for its vibrant creative community.

Where Creativity and Community Meet

The event is hosted by the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute, an organization founded by Angela Fisher, PhD, that integrates neurodivergent-affirming services, creative expression, education, and community engagement.

NEI’s gallery and event space provides a setting for artistic experiences that encourage individuality, curiosity, and meaningful community connection.

By welcoming independent performers whose work challenges convention, NEI continues to expand its role as a community space where different forms of expression can be experienced and appreciated.

Event Information

Event: Beyond the Loop: Thee Agro Cadaver Live

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI)

City: St. Petersburg, Florida

Tickets: Available through Humanitix

Artist YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheeAgroCadaver

Artist Website: https://thewillyverse.com/music-and-performance

About the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute is a St. Petersburg-based organization dedicated to neurodivergent-affirming care, education, creative expression, and community connection. Founded by Angela Fisher, PhD, NEI embraces an empowerment-based approach that values individuality, autonomy, and meaningful participation.

Media Contact

Bionic Bloom / Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute

Ella Waters

ella@bionicbloom.org

727-504-5797

Interview opportunities and media coverage inquiries are welcome.

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire