Ondas Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results – Remains on Track for Record Year Driven by Execution at OAS, Global Demand for Autonomous Drone Systems

Record Quarterly Revenue of $6.3 Million in Q2; a 6-fold Increase YoY and 50% Growth QoQ

Ended Second Quarter with $68.6 Million of Cash to Support Growth Plan

$22.0 million backlog at end of Q2 2025

Expected New Orders Across Europe, the Middle East and the United States in 2H 2025 Position OAS for Accelerated Global Expansion into 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) (“Ondas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business units, reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Ondas delivered a record quarter with $6.3 million in revenue, reflecting accelerating execution and global market adoption at Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS),” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. “OAS is executing with discipline and scale as we continue to see robust international demand for our autonomous drone technologies across defense and homeland security markets. In the first half of 2025, we secured record orders and continued to convert our growing backlog into revenue, supported by urgent deployments and new contracts. In Q2, our team delivered key program milestones in Israel and the UAE and advanced new customer engagements across Europe, Asia, and the United States. In addition, we are making substantial progress on our strategic growth plan, as evidenced by our partnership and strategic investment in Rift Dynamics, which will broaden Ondas’ relationships in Europe, and provide American Robotics with a built-for-purpose attritable drone capability meeting “mass lethality” requirements for the U.S. defense market.”

“National policy in the United States continues to evolve in favor of strengthening the domestic drone industry. During Q2, we saw a series of significant developments, from the Trump Administration’s executive orders, including the ‘Ensuring American Drone Dominance’ directive, to the bipartisan passage of the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBA), which outlines major increases in federal funding for drone procurement and R&D. And just last week, the FAA issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to advance regulations enabling beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations. These policy milestones reflect growing national urgency to build sovereign capabilities in autonomous aerial systems and reinforce the long-term demand drivers that support our strategic growth plan at OAS.”

“At Ondas Networks, we continued to build commercial traction around our IEEE 802.16 (“dot16”) standard as the foundation for next-generation rail communications in North America. In Q2, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) formally selected our dot16 technology for the Next-Generation Head-of-Train/End-of-Train (NGHE) system, validating our long-term strategy. We are now working with multiple Class 1 railroads on field trials to expand dot16 applications beyond NGHE and into broader operational domains. With the successful A Block migration in Chicago, delivery of our new 220 MHz ACSES radios to Amtrak, and near-complete Metra system upgrades, momentum is building. The recent Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (“CISA”) advisory further underscores the urgent cybersecurity need to replace vulnerable legacy protocols, an area where dot16 is uniquely positioned to lead. Our priority is to translate this industry validation into commercial adoption and scale.”

“Financially, we made significant progress. We ended Q2 with over $68 million in cash and, in July, retired the remaining balance of Ondas Holdings’ convertible notes, putting us on strong financial footing. With record customer activity, a growing backlog, and deepening visibility, we are building a highly scalable platform. We expect to exit 2025 with a record backlog and clear revenue visibility into 2026,” Brock concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights – Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS)

Generated approximately $6.1 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2025, representing a more than 6-fold increase from the same period in 2024.

OAS backlog reached $20.7 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $9.4 million at the end of Q1, reflecting continued global demand for the Optimus and Iron Drone platforms.

Secured a $14.3 million order from a major defense customer for the Optimus drone system-the largest single Optimus order in the Company’s history-significantly expanding the Company’s presence in the global defense sector.

Announced follow on orders of $3.8 million from the Government of Dubai to expand and support the Optimus drone network supporting public safety operations and the city’s “Drone Box” program.

Expanded Iron Drone Raider’s global footprint with a $3.4 million contract from a European governmental defense agency, meeting an urgent demand to secure an international airport and marking the system’s first operational deployment in Europe.

Delivered a $1.7 million initial Iron Drone Raider order from a governmental agency in Asia for homeland security operations with future expansion potential.

American Robotics secured a purchase order from a major U.S. urban public safety agency for the Kestrel System, an advanced drone detection and counter-UAS platform designed to enhance airspace awareness and provide layered security at high-visibility public events.

Entered into a partnership with Norway-based Rift Dynamics to support the launch of their Wåsp platform, an attritable drone designed to meet the requirements of allied militaries. The partnership with Rift includes an investment from Ondas and provides American Robotics with exclusive marketing rights for the Wåsp in the U.S. defense markets.

NY Post highlighted that NYPD was looking for expanded authority to utilize CUAS tools and specifically highlighted their interest in deploying American Robotics’ Iron Drone platform.

Appointed Brigadier General (Res.) Yaniv Rotem to the newly formed OAS Advisory Board, leveraging his deep leadership experience as former Head of R&D at the Israel Ministry of Defense to guide strategy on autonomous, AI‑enabled ISR and counter‑UAS platforms, support global defense partnerships, and accelerate scaling of OAS’s Optimus and Iron Drone Raider programs.

Entered a strategic partnership with Mistral Inc., a leading U.S. defense business development firm, to accelerate sales and deployment of the Optimus and Iron Drone Raider platforms across the U.S. Department of Defense and Homeland Security markets. The Mistral partnership leverages decades of experience in U.S. federal procurement and is aligned with Ondas’ broader roadmap to become a next-generation defense prime contractor.

Established a manufacturing partnership with Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) to support U.S.-based production and supply chain scalability for our autonomous drone platforms.

OAS continued to advance global partnerships and customer evaluations for both Optimus and Iron Drone Raider, driving interest in key new markets including Japan, Latin America, and additional NATO-aligned countries.

Expanded technical and field operations infrastructure to support increased production capacity, field deployments, and long-term program scaling for defense and homeland security markets.

Continued development and integration of AI-enabled mission planning and real-time engagement software across both the Optimus and Iron Drone platforms.

Hosted a dedicated OAS Investor Day in July 2025, presenting our long-term strategy, technology roadmap, global expansion plans and our strategic growth initiatives to the investor community.

“We continue to build strong momentum across our OAS platforms, securing major multi-million-dollar contracts while proving operational maturity in critical defense and homeland security missions,” said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. “The combination of Optimus and Iron Drone Raider is now delivering measurable impact in the field, and our pipeline continues to grow with high-value opportunities globally. Specific to Iron Drone, our work with customers across multiple geographies continues to validate the platform’s effectiveness in complex, live security environments, helping to establish the system as a category leader in low-kinetic counter-UAS solutions. We remain focused on scaling our capabilities to meet demand from security forces, defense integrators, and government agencies worldwide.”

“OAS is executing a focused growth strategy-expanding deployments, increasing manufacturing capacity, and deepening strategic engagements in key regions,” Lugassy added. “With our leading technology, validated systems, and growing customer base, we are on track for a record year and well-positioned to lead the global adoption of autonomous aerial systems for national security and critical infrastructure protection.”

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights – Ondas Networks

The value of Ondas Networks’ dot16 wireless industrial networking technology continues to be validated by the rail industry as evidenced by the selection of 802.16t Direct-Peer-to-Peer protocol for the NGHE technology. The decision by the AAR’s Wireless Communications Committee in April 2025 has paved the way for broad-ranged discussions with Class 1s on dot16 applications in other railroad communication domains. These applications address long-standing issues in railroad operations. Ondas Networks is participating in several distinct field trials to approve each application for operating use.

A Class 1 that installed Ondas Networks equipment in the Chicago area, one of the most challenging locations for railroad communications, recently completed its migration to the new 900 MHz A Block. Based on the successful migration to the A Block, the Class 1 railroad is now preparing to move to 802.16 in the same area.

Metra, the primary commuter rail system serving the Chicago metropolitan area, has almost completed the systemwide installation of Ondas Networks’ 900 MHz equipment. Metra is expected to complete the transition to the A Block in advance of the September Federal Communications Commission deadline.

Ondas Networks has delivered the initial units of the 220 MHz Advanced Civil Speed Enforcement System (“ACSES”) radios to Amtrak. The new radios will power Amtrak’s upgrade to ACSES, a Positive Train Control (PTC) system utilized by passenger and transit, as well as certain freight rail operators in the Northeast Corridor (NEC). Commercial deliveries will continue through the end of the year. Ondas Networks expects other NEC operators to upgrade to the new radios starting in 2026.

A recent ICS Advisory issued by CISA highlighted the vulnerabilities of the legacy NGHE Remote Linking Protocol. Ondas Networks’ IEEE 802.16t Direct-Peer-to-Peer protocol eliminates the security risks highlighted by CISA. Ondas Networks continues to work with industry partners to bring NGHE products to market that increase the security and resilience of the North American rail network.

Markus Nottelmann, Ondas Networks’ Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that the North American rail industry is engaging directly with Ondas Networks to address long-standing opportunities for improvement in rail communications. Dot16 is increasingly seen as presenting opportunities to upgrade all existing railroad-specific networks to open the door to new applications, and to improve the overall security of the networks, and by extension the resilience of supply chains.”

“We are proactively pursuing live trials and deployments on a variety of applications that hold the potential for significant operations improvements with several Class 1s. We expect these trials to result in formal adoption and broad rollout of our products as they are validated in the field. With our partners we continue to build an eco-system of applications that will lead to faster adoption of dot16-enabled general-purpose networks,” Nottelmann concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Ondas reported revenues of $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 555% increase from $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a 48% increase from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. This significant increase was primarily driven by ongoing deliveries of Iron Drone and Optimus systems under previously announced contracts with military and public safety customers.

Gross profit rose to $3.3 million compared to a loss of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in a gross margin of 53% in the second quarter of 2025 versus a loss of 20% in the second quarter of 2024. This improvement reflects the shipment of higher margin products, in particular, Iron Drone, compared to lower margin service and maintenance. Gross margins are expected to fluctuate on a quarter-to-quarter basis depending on the mix of revenue.

Operating expenses increased by $4.5 million to $12.6 million, up from $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $3.6 million of the increase is related to human resource costs, including stock-based compensation, to support business growth and strategic initiatives. The remaining increase includes additional operating costs related to the Palantir partnership and for other R&D expenses.

Cash operating expenses were $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. As indicated above, the majority of the increase in cash operating expenses was attributed to higher human resource costs to support the expected business growth in the coming quarters. A reconciliation of cash operating expenses, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the attached financial tables.

Operating loss was $9.2 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to investments in headcount to build capacity to support expected revenue growth in the next twelve months.

Net loss was $10.8 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included an increase of $0.9 million in interest expense which included the faster amortization of debt issuance costs because of the accelerated conversion of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $5.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ondas ended the quarter with $68.6 million in cash and restricted cash, compared to $30.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Cash flows from financing activities in the six-month period were $53.9 million including $42.7 million from the sale of stock and pre-funded warrants (net of expenses) and $10.0 million from the exercise of warrants and options. Cash used in operating activities improved to $15.1 million in the current period from $16.3 million in the first half of 2024.

Convertible debt outstanding, net of issuance costs, was $14.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a significant decrease from $52.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was driven by the partial conversion of the holding company debt into equity. The balance of the holding company convertible debt was converted into equity in July 2025.

As a result of the financing activities and the debt conversions, total shareholders’ equity increased to $90.8 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $74.2 million from $16.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Operational and Financial Outlook

The Company expects to generate strong growth and maintains a revenue target of at least $25 million for 2025. This would be a record year and represent nearly 250% growth year-over-year from 2024. Growth will be led by our OAS business unit which we expect to generate over $20 million in revenue. This outlook is supported by results to date and $22.0 million in backlog at the end of Q2 2025, as well as our visibility on expected production and delivery schedules with customers. Revenue expectations for Ondas Networks currently are primarily related to existing and expected development programs and modest system sales due to the current lack of firm commitments on rail network buildout timelines.

Bookings and revenue growth are expected to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter given the variability around both expected orders associated with program expansion with existing customers, as well as the timing of the addition of new customers at OAS, and the timing of rail network buildouts for Ondas Networks.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses, the non-GAAP financial measures, contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, which reconciliations are set forth in the tables below.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because such measures exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, the Company’s core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the table below, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

We believe that cash operating expenses improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as set out in the tables below, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating expenses and thereby assist investor with assessing trend in our underlying business.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and cash operating expenses in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s ongoing performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 67,567,978 $ 29,958,106 Restricted cash 983,322 41,215 Accounts receivable, net 5,382,704 5,223,182 Inventory, net 11,190,963 9,821,692 Other current assets 6,084,586 2,476,356 Total current assets 91,209,553 47,520,551 Property and equipment, net 2,483,708 2,586,691 Other Assets: Goodwill, net of accumulated impairment charges 27,751,921 27,751,921 Intangible assets, net 25,084,291 27,178,057 Deposits and other assets 706,023 663,073 Operating lease right of use assets 4,715,310 3,921,995 Total other assets 58,257,545 59,515,046 Total assets $ 151,950,806 $ 109,622,288 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,766,014 $ 5,659,643 Operating lease liabilities 1,522,279 1,121,565 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,822,251 4,719,214 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs of $0 and $226,785, respectively, related party 1,500,000 1,273,215 Convertible notes payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $119,570 and $362,237, respectively, related party 5,350,430 5,137,763 Convertible notes payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $1,005,678 and $5,236,362, respectively 9,224,322 31,947,445 Deferred revenue 3,364,533 329,025 Government grant liability 939,686 388,752 Total current liabilities 31,489,515 50,576,622 Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable 300,000 300,000 Convertible notes payable, net of current, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $0 and $1,681,784, respectively – 15,568,216 Accrued interest 19,848 20,041 Government grant liability, net of current 2,086,253 2,168,430 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 5,314,694 4,961,967 Other liabilities 82,500 82,500 Total long-term liabilities 7,803,295 23,101,154 Total liabilities 39,292,810 73,677,776 Commitments and Contingencies Temporary Equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest 21,836,812 19,361,205 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock – par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – – Preferred stock, Series A – par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized and none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – – Common Stock – par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 and 300,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 206,732,666 and 93,173,191 issued and outstanding, respectively June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 20,673 9,317 Additional paid in capital 352,054,834 252,941,813 Accumulated deficit (261,254,323 ) (236,367,823 ) Total stockholders’ equity 90,821,184 16,583,307 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,950,806 $ 109,622,288

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 6,273,388 $ 957,851 $ 10,521,570 $ 1,582,860 Cost of goods sold 2,941,318 1,148,746 5,700,950 2,168,737 Gross profit 3,332,070 (190,895 ) 4,820,620 (585,877 ) Operating expenses: General and administration 6,078,531 4,163,987 11,987,929 8,062,076 Sales and marketing 2,265,715 1,308,705 4,695,825 2,629,854 Research and development 4,236,928 2,640,003 7,696,408 6,152,978 Total operating expenses 12,581,174 8,112,695 24,380,162 16,844,908 Operating loss (9,249,104 ) (8,303,590 ) (19,559,542 ) (17,430,785 ) Other income (expense), net Other income (expense), net (17,204 ) 257 (18,366 ) (2,067 ) Change in fair value of government grant liability (143,349 ) 623,409 (267,374 ) 549,017 Interest income 250,340 87,276 451,146 184,777 Interest expense (1,560,512 ) (703,551 ) (5,428,369 ) (1,486,162 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (30,321 ) 26,463 (63,995 ) 39,400 Total other income (expense), net (1,501,046 ) 33,854 (5,326,958 ) (715,035 ) Loss before income taxes (10,750,150 ) (8,269,736 ) (24,886,500 ) (18,145,820 ) Provision for income taxes – – – – Net loss (10,750,150 ) (8,269,736 ) (24,886,500 ) (18,145,820 ) Less preferred dividends attributable to noncontrolling interest 390,000 390,000 780,000 724,138 Less deemed dividends attributable to accretion of redemption value 878,480 718,494 1,695,607 1,357,140 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,018,630 ) $ (9,378,230 ) $ (27,362,107 ) $ (20,227,098 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 150,652,998 66,377,505 127,955,008 64,706,314



ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (24,886,500 ) $ (18,145,820 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation 369,689 234,305 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,496,595 994,705 Amortization of intangible assets 2,117,175 2,105,588 Amortization of right of use asset 559,570 466,156 Retirement of assets – 1,578 Loss on intellectual property 15,704 – Change in fair value of government grant liability 111,074 (692,196 ) Stock-based compensation 3,751,338 677,550 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (159,522 ) 1,138,730 Inventory (1,369,271 ) (2,371,081 ) Other current assets (3,608,230 ) 115,866 Deposits and other assets (42,950 ) (109,690 ) Accounts payable (893,629 ) (232,044 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,039,970 (388,363 ) Deferred revenue 3,035,508 8,335 Operating lease liability (599,444 ) (160,841 ) Other liabilities – 82,500 Net cash flows used in operating activities (15,062,923 ) (16,274,722 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Patent costs (27,748 ) (18,698 ) Purchase of equipment (266,706 ) (2,282,237 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment – 1,700 Purchase of software intangible (11,365 ) (15,638 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (305,819 ) (2,314,873 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest in Ondas Networks, net of issuance costs – 4,375,035 Proceeds from sale of common stock and Pre-Funded Warrants, net of issuance costs 42,677,083 3,859,394 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 9,962,597 8,702 Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs 923,358 – Proceeds from government grant 364,683 299,838 Payments on government grant liability (7,000 ) – Net cash flows provided by financing activities 53,920,721 8,542,969 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,551,979 (10,046,626 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 29,999,321 15,022,000 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 68,551,300 $ 4,975,374 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 7,693 $ 11,923 Cash paid for income taxes $ – $ – SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 780,000 $ 724,138 Accretion of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ 1,695,607 $ 1,357,140 Common stock issued in exchange for debt repayment $ 47,101,915 $ 250,187 Noncash consideration for settlement of development agreement payable $ – $ 342,428 Warrants in Ondas Autonomous Systems, in relation to sale of common stock $ – $ 954,737 Warrants in relation to sale of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ – $ 1,471,194 Warrants in Ondas Networks, in relation to notes payable and convertible notes payable $ 345,403 $ – Transfer of equipment into inventory $ – $ 398,046 Operating leases right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease liabilities $ 1,352,885 $ –



ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Loss $ (10,750,150 ) $ (8,269,736 ) $ (24,886,500 ) $ (18,145,820 ) Depreciation 188,980 111,234 369,689 234,305 Amortization of intangible assets 1,055,306 1,053,377 2,117,175 2,105,588 Other (income) expense, net(1) 1,501,046 (33,854 ) 5,326,958 715,035 Stock-based compensation 2,178,693 407,997 3,751,338 677,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,826,125 ) $ (6,730,982 ) $ (13,321,340 ) $ (14,413,342 )

(1) Other (income) expense, net includes interest income, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, change in fair value of government grant liability, and other income (expense), net included on the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CASH OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses $ 12,581,174 $ 8,112,695 $ 24,380,162 $ 16,844,908 Depreciation (188,980 ) (111,234 ) (369,689 ) (234,305 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,055,306 ) (1,053,377 ) (2,117,175 ) (2,105,588 ) Stock-based compensation (1,985,554 ) (388,889 ) (3,424,196 ) (640,502 ) Cash operating expenses $ 9,351,334 $ 6,559,195 $ 18,469,102 $ 13,864,513

