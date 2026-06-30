Onco-Innovations Initiates Polymer Process Development and Characterization Program for ONC010

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) (“Onco” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 23, 2026, the initiation of polymer process development and analytical characterization activities being conducted by Nanosoft Polymers (“Nanosoft”) in support of ONC010, the Company’s lead nanoparticle-formulated Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (“PNKP”) inhibitor.

Current activities include polymer synthesis optimization, characterization methodology development, molecular weight assessment, polydispersity evaluation, purification strategy refinement and manufacturing scalability assessments. These efforts are intended to establish a robust and reproducible polymer manufacturing process capable of supporting future formulation development and technology transfer activities. The work forms a key component of the Company’s chemistry, manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) strategy and is intended to support the development of a scalable, reproducible, and analytically characterized polymer platform for future formulation, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical development activities.

“The initiation of this work with Nanosoft represents an important step in strengthening the manufacturing and formulation foundation of ONC010. Their specialized expertise in polymer science and nanoparticle drug delivery complements the work being performed by our broader development team and is helping us establish a more scalable and reproducible pathway toward future GMP manufacturing and clinical development,” stated Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

Nanosoft was recently engaged to augment the Company’s existing manufacturing and development ecosystem with specialized expertise in polymer synthesis, nanoparticle drug delivery, formulation development, analytical characterization, purification strategies and manufacturing scale-up. Since initiation of the collaboration, Nanosoft has been advancing process development activities designed to strengthen the technical foundation of the ONC010 formulation platform while supporting future GMP manufacturing readiness.

The Company believes these activities are particularly important given the central role that polymer performance, consistency and characterization play in nanoparticle-based therapeutic development. Establishing a well-defined polymer platform is expected to support future manufacturing reproducibility, product quality, formulation performance and regulatory preparedness.

“The successful development of nanoparticle-based oncology therapies requires rigorous polymer characterization and process understanding. Nanosoft’s work in polymer process development and analytical characterization is strengthening an important component of the ONC010 platform and supports our broader objective of advancing a high-quality therapeutic candidate toward clinical evaluation, ” stated Dr. Islam Mohamed, Chief Medical Officer of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

“Thomas O’Shaughnessy“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O’Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company’s research and development plans, business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts, including in relation to the anticipated benefits of the relationship with Nanosoft, and its future research and development plans. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate Nanosoft’s services into the Company’s development program, the results of research and development activities, the availability of financing, the ability to maintain contractual and commercial relationships, the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, risks relating to clinical development and commercialization, and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those discussed in the Company’s public disclosure record. In particular, the Company may not be able to derive any benefit from its relationship with Nanosoft, and may not be able to carry out its research and development plans for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, the failure to receive regulatory approvals, the failure to maintain contractual relations, delays in development timelines, adverse results from research activities, or the failure to obtain financing and retain key personnel.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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