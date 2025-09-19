Onco-Innovations Commences Activities to Manufacture Nanoparticle Formulation with Dalton Pharma to Supply Preclinical Animal Studies

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO )(OTCQB:ONNVF )(Frankfurt:W1H) (WKN: A3EKSZ ) (“ Onco ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that Dalton Pharma Services (“Dalton”) has commenced activities to manufacture Onco’s proprietary nanoparticle formulation, also know as PEO-b-PBz-CL 1 , a key component of the Company’s novel drug delivery platform which is designed for use in conjunction with Onco’s proprietary Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitor. The manufacturing initiative is intended to generate the nanoparticle material required to advance preclinical studies.

The production campaign will include process optimization and scale-up activities to establish reproducible methods for the synthesis of PEO-b-PBz-CL, while ensuring that the formulation meets quality specifications for purity, molecular weight, and residual solvent levels. Dalton has already demonstrated initial feasibility at the 10 grams scale and will now focus on reducing residual catalyst content and scaling production to 100 grams, followed by a demonstration batch at the 350 grams scale. These activities are designed to provide sufficient quantities of nanoparticle material for formulation development, while also generating the analytical data necessary to support regulatory filings and the eventual transition to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing.

By engaging Dalton, Onco benefits from the technical expertise and regulatory experience of one of Canada’s leading contract development and manufacturing organizations. Dalton’s work will provide a comprehensive development package, including full analytical characterization and process documentation, to ensure a smooth path toward clinical readiness of the nanoparticle-formulated platform.

“ Advancing the nanoparticle formulation demonstrates will help inform our next phase of development, advancing our pathway toward the clinical opportunities we are determined to reach, ” stated Thomas O’Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

1poly(ethylene oxide)-block-poly(α-benzyl carboxylate ε-caprolactone) SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

