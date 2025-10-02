NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Omnicom Production welcomes Vin Farrell as Head of Studio. Farrell will be based in New York and report to Alissa Hansen, North America CEO.

With three decades of production experience, Farrell has navigated the transformative impact of technology’s influence reshaping the media landscape. His innovative approach to content production has helped companies evolve through the convergence of technology, culture, and creativity.

Farrell has served as a catalyst for new models and ways of working, helping companies build and integrate creative and production capabilities. His experience in the film, digital content, social media, and advertising industries is shaped by embracing change as the only constant. Farrell previously worked for R/GA, Havas, WPP and Publicis, while maintaining an active career as a documentary filmmaker and photographer.

Vin Farrell, Head of Studio at Omnicom Production, commented: “This is a great time to be in the business of making. Omnicom’s goal of driving change through leveraging technology and AI for content creation is an ambitious yet achievable goal. Integration and redefining the role of in-house production is vital to our ability to unlock cultural moments with agility and speed.”

Alissa Hansen, North America CEO at Omnicom Production, adds: “Vin brings a rare blend of visionary leadership and hands-on expertise that aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine content production. We’re thrilled to have him driving innovation and elevating craft within our studio as we continue to create groundbreaking, connected content for our clients.”

In his new role, Farrell will help Omnicom Production accelerate innovation by integrating emerging tech into all aspects of the network’s tools, solutions, and workflows.

