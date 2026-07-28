OiiOii AI, the World’s First AI Animation Agent Platform, Launches in the U.S.

The platform that drew 100,000 sign-ups for 100 beta spots brings its team of seven AI agents — from scriptwriter to sound director — to U.S. creators and studios.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OiiOii AI, the world’s first AI agent platform built specifically for animation, today announced its U.S. launch. OiiOii lets a single creator direct an entire animation production — from script to finished short film — while keeping full creative control in human hands.

How OiiOii Works

Most AI video tools work like a manual transmission: write and memorize elaborate prompts, chain nodes together, and troubleshoot every output by hand. OiiOii works like an automatic. Describe an idea in plain language and seven specialized AI agents take the wheel — handling scriptwriting, character and scene design, storyboarding, music, and final video synthesis, coordinated automatically from a single prompt. Open a project, and you’re not prompting “the AI”; you’re directing a team.

Built for Consistency

That approach targets the problem that trips up raw generators: consistency. A dedicated face-ID system holds character likeness across every cut, and independent asset libraries keep characters, scenes, and style coherent across a full sequence — not just a single clip. OiiOii integrates 30+ leading foundation models (full-capacity Seedance 2.0 access without queuing today, Seedance 2.5 arriving soon) and a 200+ style library spanning the most in-demand aesthetics. Creators own everything they generate and are free to use it commercially.

The launch lands as three currents converge — the shift to AI agents, the rise of the creator economy, and a hunger across gaming and entertainment for faster, cheaper animated content. OiiOii’s mission is creative equality: making animation depend on imagination rather than budget or technical training. Its stated goal is to empower 100 million people by 2030 to create their own animations and games.

A New Music Video Feature: Built to Understand the Song, Not Just Generate to It

The same philosophy powers OiiOii’s latest Music Video feature, which turns a song into a fully realized AI-generated video from start to finish. OiiOii’s Music Video feature transforms a song into a fully realized, AI-generated music video through an end-to-end creative workflow that analyzes music and lyrics, develops a narrative script, generates visual assets, creates shot-by-shot prompts, and produces a professionally edited final video with cinematic subtitles. Unlike conventional AI video tools that focus primarily on speed, OiiOii is designed to understand the structure, emotion, and rhythm of a song, using proprietary script writing and scene generation to create videos that authentically reflect the music. Creators can choose from three distinct creative modes—Narrative, Visual FX, and Performance—each with its own pacing, storytelling style, and visual language, allowing every music video to capture the unique personality of the track.

From Beta to Launch

The appetite is already visible. OiiOii’s beta drew more than 100,000 sign-ups for just 100 spots, and the company has used that community’s feedback to sharpen consistency and usability in near real time.

“Great animation has always demanded a full team, a long timeline and a real budget — which is why most people never get to make it,” said Naonao, founder of OiiOii AI. “I spent years wanting to make animation and finding the tools out of reach. We built OiiOii so anyone can direct that team: you bring the story, the agents handle the craft. Bringing that to creators across the U.S. is exactly why we’re here.”

OiiOii’s founder is a former product leader at Tencent (WeChat), ByteDance (CapCut), and Bilibili, where she ran the animation division.

OiiOii is available now in the U.S. at oiioii.ai.

About OiiOii AI

OiiOii AI is the world’s first AI animation agent platform, built to democratize animation creation and put filmmaking power directly in creators’ hands. Founded in 2025, OiiOii enables a single creator to guide the entire animation production pipeline while keeping full creative control in human hands. By streamlining complex production workflows, OiiOii serves as a creative partner, helping filmmakers, studios, and independent creators bring high-quality animated stories to life more efficiently. OiiOii is on a mission of creative equality — to empower 100 million people by 2030 to create their own animations and games.

Learn more at oiioii.ai • X @OiiOii_AI • Instagram @oiioii_ai • YouTube @OiiOii_AI.

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SOURCE OiiOii AI