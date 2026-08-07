OiiOii AI Launches Full-Capacity Seedance 2.5 Today, No Queue, No Waitlist

Full-Capacity Launch Includes a Limited-Time Double Seedance-Credits Offer, Plus Generation From $0.06 per Second

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — OiiOii AI, the world’s first AI animation Agent platform, today announced that Seedance 2.5, ByteDance’s newest AI video generation model, is now live at full capacity across the OiiOii platform. Every OiiOii creator can start generating with the model today, with no waitlist, no invite code, and no queue.

What’s New in Seedance 2.5

30-second native single-take runtime , double Seedance 2.0’s length, so a full scene, product reveal, or music cue renders as one continuous shot instead of several clips stitched together

, double Seedance 2.0’s length, so a full scene, product reveal, or music cue renders as one continuous shot instead of several clips stitched together Up to 50 combined reference inputs across images, video, and audio, for tighter control over characters, products, and style across a longer sequence

across images, video, and audio, for tighter control over characters, products, and style across a longer sequence 3D white-model previs , letting creators block out camera paths, staging, and motion before the final render

, letting creators block out camera paths, staging, and motion before the final render Region-level editing , to fix a single detail, such as a face or a background element, without re-rendering the rest of the clip

, to fix a single detail, such as a face or a background element, without re-rendering the rest of the clip Native synced audio, generated in the same pass as the picture, so ambience, foley, and score land in sync with the action automatically

Built Into OiiOii’s 7-Agent Workflow

Describe an idea once, and OiiOii’s Agent team carries character face-ID, scene assets, and style choices through every 30-second take

Cuts down the manual continuity work that longer-form AI video usually demands

Full-capacity access today, with no waitlist or capped early-access tier, unlike several platforms still limiting Seedance 2.5 rollout

“Longer takes and more references only help creators if they can actually get to them, and a clean 30-second shot takes real prompting craft that most creators would rather spend on the story than the syntax,” said Naonao, founder of OiiOii AI. “That’s what an Agent is for. You bring the idea, OiiOii’s Agents handle the prompting behind Seedance 2.5, and the full 30 seconds comes out the way you pictured it, without needing deep prompting expertise or hours of trial and error.”

Launch Offer: Double Seedance 2.5 Exclusive Credits

To mark the launch, any OiiOii user’s first purchase of Seedance 2.5-exclusive credits comes with double the usual amount at no extra cost, a buy-one-get-one offer. Generation across OiiOii starts at $0.06 per second. The offer is available for a limited time at oiioii.ai.

For more information, visit https://www.oiioii.ai/en/seedance2-5, and to product, visit https://www.oiioii.ai/

About OiiOii AI

OiiOii AI is the world’s first AI animation agent platform, built to democratize video and animation creation and put the power of filmmaking directly in creators’ hands. From a single sentence of input, OiiOii’s 7-Agent workflow turns an idea into a complete production pipeline: script, characters, scenes, storyboard, and finished video, with no prompt engineering required. The platform integrates 30+ leading foundation models, including full-capacity Seedance 2.5, Seedance 2.0, and MiniMax H3 without queuing, alongside a library of 170+ visual styles, supporting everything from animation and anime-inspired content to live-action-style video production.

Founded in July 2025 by Naonao, who led CapCut and Douyin/TikTok’s effects business at ByteDance and previously headed Bilibili’s major animation business, OiiOii launched officially in April 2026 after a beta that drew a 100,000-person waitlist. OiiOii is expanding across the US, Japan, and Taiwan markets, on a mission to empower 100 million creators by 2030 to bring their own stories to life.

Learn more at • Instagram @oiioii_ai • YouTube @OiiOii_AI• X @OiiOii_AI.

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SOURCE OiiOii AI