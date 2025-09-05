Official Title Revealed for Evangelion Game Project: “Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections”

The world of ‘Evangelion’ is reimagined, where anime and gaming converge at the frontier of immersive experience.”

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelity Inc. has officially revealed the title of the “Neon Genesis Evangelion” game project: “EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS.” Alongside the announcement, the studio also unveiled the game’s official logo.

Designed to fully immerse players in the world of “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” the game leverages advanced virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies for realistic experiences. Players will enjoy the story set in the locations from the anime from their own perspective. Battles between Evangelions and Angels, various interactive elements, and engaging captivating storylines with original characters are also planned.

First hands-on experience coming in early 2026

A special demo version of this game project, allowing players to experience actual in-game content, is scheduled to be revealed in the first half of 2026. The news that the world of Evangelion is brought to life with state-of-the-art technology, making it feel almost real, has already sparked excitement and anticipation among many fans.

This title presents a new story set within the timeline of all 26 episodes of the TV anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion”. It features trainee characters with diverse backgrounds and hidden motives, all aiming to become the NERV staff members. The game unfolds from the perspective of the protagonist (the player), who dreams of becoming the pilot. Connections between the original anime’s key episodes and the game’s original characters are also among its major highlights.

Planned as a trilogy, the first installment, “EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS,” centers on events from Episode 1 to 11 of the anime. Its standout feature is the intricate weaving of key episodes from the existing storyline with completely new, game-original narrative content.

According to the developer, Pixelity, the game aims to deliver a fresh sense of immersion, where fans feel as though they truly exist within the world of Evangelion. For those new to the franchise, the game seeks to serve as a highly polished entry point, offering an accessible yet powerful introduction to the world of Evangelion through its rich narrative and detailed world-building.

The first title, “EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS,” is slated for release in 2026, with additional updates and information to be shared sequentially via the upcoming official social media channels for “EVANGELION: CROSS REFLECTIONS.”

