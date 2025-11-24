Officer Brandon Tatum Joins Freedom Chat

Major Conservative influencer Brandon Tatum joins “Freedom Chat” as strategic advisor and equity partner

New messaging app will help conservatives & independents communicate outside the prying eyes of Big Tech

Freedom Chat, the next-generation messaging app designed to deliver true privacy and security for users, announced today that Officer Brandon Tatum has joined the company as an equity partner, investor, and strategic advisor. His appointment expands Freedom Chat’s advisory team, which already includes nationally-syndicated talk radio host Larry Elder, Jay Deuskar, co-founder & CTO of America’s #1 Daily Fantasy App, PrizePicks, and serial healthcare entrepreneur John Olsen, who has had multiple successful exits including to CVS Health.

“As conservatives, we need to be able to communicate with one another and our audiences without fear of censorship or reprisal,” said Brandon Tatum. “Freedom Chat represents the future of private communication. In a world where digital privacy is constantly under attack, this platform gives users control over their digital lives like never before.”

Tanner Haas, Founder & CEO of Freedom Chat said:

“Brandon brings unparalleled experience in media, leadership, public safety and public engagement. His voice resonates with millions, and his support will accelerate our mission to make privacy a mainstream movement.”

Market Opportunity

Digital privacy and security concerns continue to rise among the American consumer:

– 90% of users disapprove of their personal data being sold

– 78% are willing to spend time and money to protect their data

– 50% believe their texts aren’t secure and can be read by third parties (In fact, a recent FORTUNE Magazine report revealed that Facebook/Meta contractors can still read users’ private messages on the Messenger App.)

Freedom Chat addresses these concerns with an innovative, privacy-first messaging platform which includes:

– True End-to-End Encryption – Only the sender and recipient can access messages, photos, and videos

– No Linked Devices – The user can only view the Freedom Chat app on their phone or designated device, not across multiple devices, thereby preventing phishing and account hijacks common in other apps

– Screenshot Protection – Blocks screenshots and screen recordings while notifying users of screenshot attempts

– Self-Destructing Messages – Texts, images, videos, and GIFs disappear after a set period of time

– No Storage of Messages on Servers – Once a message is successfully delivered, it is removed from Freedom Chat’s servers and only managed on each user’s device

– No Commercial Use of User Data – Unlike they other apps, Freedom Chat never sells nor monetizes user data for advertising nor analytics

Freedom Chat also features private channels, where creators can share exclusive content with subscribers – fostering direct engagement and monetization while maintaining privacy.

About the partnership, nationally-syndicated talk show host Larry Elder said:

“Brandon’s involvement is a tremendous boost for Freedom Chat. He embodies the values of independence and free expression that define our platform.”

The communication platform also offers private channels, where creators share exclusive content with subscribers – fostering direct engagement and monetization while maintaining user privacy.

Download Freedom Chat in the Apple Store or Google Play and subscribe to Brandon Tatum’s channel for exclusive posts and never-before-seen content. Freedom Chat’s subscription-based business model ($5.99/month or $52.99/year) ensures privacy and sustainability without relying on Big Tech infrastructure.

About Officer Brandon Tatum

Former police officer-turned-national commentator and entrepreneur, Brandon Tatum is the host of “The Officer Tatum Show” where he commands an audience of over 7 million followers across digital platforms.

About Freedom Chat

Freedom Chat is a next-generation messaging app that ensures your conversations stay private. Built for those who demand absolute control over their digital lives, Freedom Chat delivers world-class security with features like unsend/edit/self-destruct messages, screenshot protection, private channels, and full customization.

Privacy isn’t optional – it’s a fundamental right.

Website: https://freedomchat.com

Media Contact:

Booking@AllAmericanMedia.com

212-729-1123

SOURCE: Freedom Chat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire