Odyssey Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Joanne Ferstman, former Dundee Executive and Experienced Public Company Director, joins Odyssey’s Board of Directors

Odyssey Holding Corp. (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company, announced today that Joanne Ferstman has joined its Board of Directors. The addition of Ms. Ferstman further bolsters Odyssey’s leadership team as it continues to expand its services and client base across North America.

The expansion of Odyssey’s Board of Directors reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as a leader in the transfer agent and trust industry across North America. As a regulated entity in both Canada and the United States, Odyssey has established itself as a pre-eminent financial services provider, making it one of only two full-scale North American transfer agent and trust companies.

Ms. Ferstman is a seasoned public company director with more than 30 years of financial executive management and board expertise. Ms. Ferstman is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors of DREAM Unlimited (TSX:DRM), Director of ATS Corp (TSX:ATS) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA). Ms. Ferstman also sits on the Board of SINAI Health.

“I’m excited to be joining Odyssey, the first female-founded federal financial institution,” said Ms. Ferstman. “I look forward to contributing my governance and capital markets expertise to support Odyssey’s mission.”

“The addition of Joanne to our Board of Directors is an important step for our company as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Jenna Kaye, Odyssey’s CEO. “Her depth of experience in capital markets and governance will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our vision to make business simple, fast, and easy for our clients and their stakeholders.”

Odyssey is a leading North American trust and transfer agent providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. Odyssey has offices across the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

Stephanie Ball, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications | E: sball@odysseytrust.com T: 403-390-1119

