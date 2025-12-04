Odyssey Announces Addition of Stacy Bogart to Board of Directors

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company“), a leading North American transfer agent and trust company that is scaling rapidly across North America, announced today the addition of Stacy Bogart, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Corporate Responsibility of Winnebago Industries, to its Board of Directors. The addition of Ms. Bogart will strengthen Odyssey’s strategic capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth.

Odyssey’s decision to expand its Board of Directors underscores the Company’s accelerating momentum and its commitment to executing on strategic initiatives across North America. With increasing demand from public and private market clients, Odyssey continues to broaden its footprint while elevating the standard of transfer agent and trust services in the market. Since its inception, Odyssey has differentiated itself by combining regulatory expertise, technology-driven solutions and white-glove service. Today, it stands as one of only two fully regulated North American transfer agent and trust companies operating on both sides of the border – a position earned through consistent innovation, reliability, and client-first execution.

As part of Odyssey’s board, Ms. Bogart will ensure the Company continues to scale responsibly while maintaining the high standards clients expect. With experience spanning strategic growth transformation, corporate governance, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions, Ms. Bogart will play a key role in guiding Odyssey’s long-term strategy. Ms. Bogart has served on the board of both private and public companies, and is currently on the Board of Directors of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL), a global leader in the paint and coatings protection industry.

Ms. Bogart’s proven leadership and industry insight complement Odyssey’s mission to streamline complex processes, making business simple, fast, and easy for issuers and their shareholders.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American transfer agent and trust company that’s redefining the future of the industry with tech-forward, service-driven solutions. Odyssey has offices across the US and Canada, and co-agents in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

