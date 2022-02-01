ODDSworks Partners with Rush Street Interactive to Premier its BETguard Remote Gaming Server & Gaming Content at BetRivers and PlaySugarhouse in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ODDSworks, Inc., a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has partnered with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a U.S.-based gaming company, to deploy its BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform and proprietary and third-party content in Pennsylvania.

Available as part of RSI’s BetRivers Android and iOS apps and wagering website, all providing online gaming and sports betting to Pennsylvania residents, the deployed products represent ODDSworks’ latest collaboration with RSI, and its first entry into the Pennsylvania i-Gaming market. Plans call for ODDSworks to enter New Jersey with RSI in the very near future.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Rush Street Interactive to provide our unique, proven game content and versatile BETguard™ platform to the Pennsylvania i-Gaming market,” commented ODDSworks president, Larry DeMar. “We look forward to working with RSI to build our respective operations in that state, and other markets, as our close relationship grows in the years to come. RSI is not only a great business partner but a great company.”

“The principals of ODDSworks are industry veterans who I have known and respected for decades,” said RSI CEO, Richard Schwartz. “They will offer our players at BetRivers and PlaySugarhouse in Pennsylvania top quality content. We are pleased to have them as a business partner.”

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player’s inside out. https://ODDSworks.com

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Contacts

Steven De Mar



[email protected]