Ocutrx Appoints Top Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Louis to Scientific Advisory Board, Introduces DigiLoupes™ for Brain Surgery

Dr. Robert Louis Joins the Board to Advance Ocutrx's DigiLoupes Technology for Neurosurgical Applications

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ocutrx Technologies, Inc. (“Ocutrx”), a leader in augmented reality (AR) and 3D visualization technology for medical, enterprise, and gaming applications, proudly announces the addition of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Louis, MD, FAANS, FCNS to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Louis, Director of the Skull Base and Pituitary Tumor Program at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., is internationally recognized for pioneering minimally invasive and endoscopic neurosurgical procedures. He has long championed the use of emerging technologies—including intraoperative AR/VR imaging—to push the boundaries of what’s possible in brain and spine surgery.

His appointment marks a strategic step for Ocutrx as it extends its flagship DigiLoupes™ technology beyond orthopedic and spinal applications into complex neurosurgery. Dr. Louis’s expertise will help shape DigiLoupes for delicate procedures such as brain tumor resection, treatment of spinal disorders, and management of neurological conditions like epilepsy and hydrocephalus.

“Dr. Louis is a change-maker in surgical science and a true visionary in applying technology to elevate patient care,” said Michael Freeman, CEO/CTO and Founder of Ocutrx. “His leadership will be invaluable as we develop next-generation visualization tools that deliver unprecedented clarity, precision, and efficiency for neurosurgeons.”

Dr. Louis has published extensively and lectures worldwide on advanced neurosurgical techniques, AR/VR integration, and the future of digital surgery. He is deeply committed to training the next generation of surgeons and reimagining the OR of tomorrow.

“Ocutrx’s bold vision aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation in the operating room,” said Dr. Louis. “DigiLoupes is more than an upgrade—it’s a paradigm shift for real-time visualization. Together, we have an opportunity to redefine how surgeons see, decide, and operate in some of the most delicate and high-stakes procedures.”

This collaboration underscores Ocutrx’s mission to pioneer surgical breakthroughs that restore surgeons’ vision in every sense—enhancing what they see, how they work, and the outcomes they deliver.



Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., anchored in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its horizons across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award-winning inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Their groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration for better vision and life quality. Complementing this, Ocutrx’s OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic quality, and depth precision. While its initial focus is on the ophthalmic sector, Ocutrx envisions catering to multiple patient and surgical arenas. Strengthening its position, Ocutrx recently acquired Spectrum AMT, an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, further bolstering its innovation capacities. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com .



