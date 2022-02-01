O’Charley’s Unveils New Lunch Menu as it Continues to Usher in New Era of the Brand

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant that is home to Great Food and Good Times, unveiled a new lunch menu today in the latest step toward launching a new era of the brand.





The Lunch Hour will be available Monday-Friday from 11am to 3pm and will feature an array of new, delicious items while retaining some of the classics, like new ways to enjoy O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, that have kept guests coming back to O’Charley’s to enjoy for years – all at amazing prices.

The hallmark of The Lunch Hour is the new Lunch Hour Combo that gives guests two combo items and a drink starting at just 9.99. A brand-new slate of O’mazing bowls and wraps, all served with fries, are also available for only $9.99. These include:

Chicken Tender Wrap – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and our special smokey honey-mustard in a flour tortilla

– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce and our special smokey honey-mustard in a flour tortilla Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce and bleu cheese dressing on the side

– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce and bleu cheese dressing on the side Loaded Mac & Tender Bowl – Our creamy mac and cheese topped with parmesan cheese, chopped O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, bacon bits, green onions and drizzled with cheese sauce

– Our creamy mac and cheese topped with parmesan cheese, chopped O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders, bacon bits, green onions and drizzled with cheese sauce Southwest Grilled Chicken Bowl – Herb-seasoned chicken grilled and sliced on a bed of rice pilaf with Pico de Gallo. Topped with cilantro and tortilla strips, lime wedge and served with Southwest Ranch.

Bowl – Herb-seasoned chicken grilled and sliced on a bed of rice pilaf with Pico de Gallo. Topped with cilantro and tortilla strips, lime wedge and served with Southwest Ranch. Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Bowl – Herb-seasoned chicken grilled and sliced on a bed of rice pilaf with fruit salsa and drizzled with teriyaki glaze. Topped with cilantro, tortilla strips and lime wedge.

Quick, delicious and affordable, The Lunch Hour offers guests great food that gets them in, out and on with their day, while bringing the wow factor for less.

The launch of The Lunch Hour comes on the heels of the recent announcements of a new core menu and daily specials line up, as well as a host of new cocktails and revamped bar program. O’Charley’s has long been home to Great Food and Good Times, now it is also the place where guests can find the latest culinary and operational innovations in the casual dining space.

Please note that all menu changes and specials are subject to participating locations.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 140 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

