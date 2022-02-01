O’Charley’s Continues Veterans’ Support with Delicious Cobbler Promotion Benefiting The Folded Flag Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant that is home to Great Food and Good Times, is once again reinforcing their dedication to supporting our nation’s Gold Star families.





O’Charley’s new cobbler promotion allows guests to satisfy their sweet tooth cravings while also helping these deserving families. Beginning May 22, O’Charley’s will donate $1 from every sale of their mouthwatering flaky dessert to The Folded Flag Foundation. The fan favorite dessert item features apple, peach, or blackberry baked cobblers with a tender flaky crust. Guests can even mix it up by choosing two flavors to enjoy.

“We know that the guests who come to O’Charley’s share our enduring gratitude for the brave men and women who’ve given their lives in service for our country. O’Charley’s is proud to once again be partnering with The Folded Flag Foundation to provide a great cause with both awareness and support,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “This is one way for our guests to come together as a group or family and enjoy a delicious dessert while also supporting the families of our nation’s heroes.”

Raising money and awareness for The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants for the families of fallen U.S. service members, remains a bedrock of O’Charley’s charitable efforts. Importantly, 100% of all contributions received by the Foundation go directly toward educational scholarships and support grants for the families of our country’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Since 2016, O’Charley’s has raised more than $2 million for Folded Flag.

Supporting veterans and The Folded Flag Foundation is the cornerstone of O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiative, which shows appreciation for all the heroes in our communities. O’Charley’s provides support, in-kind donations, free meals and more to military heroes, frontline workers, first responders and other local heroes.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 120 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. To learn more about the Folded Flag Foundation, visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org.

