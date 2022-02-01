Obsidian Solutions Group Launches Nuclear Enterprises Services Strategic Initiative

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group (Obsidian) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Nuclear Enterprise Services (NES) strategic initiative, which expands their expertise in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) through the use of Modeling & Simulation (M&S). The NES initiative, in response to customer demands, was established to support NNSS’s and DTRA’s initiatives in training, exercises, and consequence management, and the development of advanced M&S tools to address proliferation, detection, and deterrence of radiological events.

M&S allows systems to be represented on a scale that shows generated data from predictions of tailored events such as atmospheric releases and consequences, weapon effect sims, nuclear effects, and cyber threats and vulnerabilities to name a few. This is critically important as it relates to preventing and detecting Counterterrorism/Counter-Proliferation (CTCP) activities, both foreign and domestic.

Obsidian designs realistic training exercises and develops focused tools to provide detailed analysis and solutions on emerging, difficult, radiological threats to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, intelligence agencies and the national security community using state of the art modeling and simulation.

“Extraordinary challenges exist in the counterterrorism/counter-proliferation training arena and with Obsidian’s experience and expertise, the organization is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to these prevailing challenges of homeland defense and overseas terrorism,” stated Tyrone Logan, CEO of Obsidian Solutions Group.

About Obsidian Solutions Group

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, Obsidian Solutions Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned diversified consulting and technology company that provides flexible and responsive solutions to federal, state, and local agencies and organizations. Obsidian is a premier provider of Enterprise Information Technology (EIT) transformation and modernization, Software Development, Data Management & Analytics, Modeling & Simulation, Military/Force Training and knowledge-based professional solutions to the DoD and Intelligence Community. Recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation by Inc Magazine and Washington Technology, Obsidian is dedicated to its mission of countering the threats of the future that its customers face in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, and private sectors.

Visit us at www.obsidiansg.com to discover how we deliver SERVICE to our customers missions.

