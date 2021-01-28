NYMBUS Expands Executive Leadership Team

Newly Appointed Chief Product and Alliance Officers to Drive Innovation and Fuel the Company’s Rapid Growth Trajectory

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of two digital banking innovators.





The company welcomes Larry McClanahan as Chief Product Officer and Sarah Howell as Chief Alliance Officer. The strategic hires come in the midst of tremendous momentum and growth for Nymbus and its clients. Each executive will be instrumental in helping to strengthen and scale the Nymbus solution and services portfolio, which empowers banks and credit unions to quickly create new digital revenue streams.

“As a trusted advisor to banks and credit unions seeking to accelerate their digital transformation, Nymbus continues to push boundaries for helping institutions succeed,” said Jeffery Kendall, CEO of Nymbus. “Together with Larry and Sarah’s heightened leadership, the industry can expect from us an accelerated line up of cutting-edge fintech developments to come.”

A recognized leader in the financial services industry, Larry McClanahan is well-known for conceiving visionary digital initiatives for banks and building cultures and organizations that can execute on them. He understands the digital journey of financial institutions because he led the way from the inside for more than a decade. McClanahan’s experience at digital early adopters MidFirst Bank and Fifth Third Bank brings a deeply personal voice of the customer to Nymbus leadership. As Chief Product Officer, he is responsible for the organizations that design and build strategic digital banking solutions for new and existing clients.

Sarah Howell is an expert in aligning multi-party bank, fintech and payment partner ecosystems to drive new commercial opportunities and product innovation. Having initially gained experience in partnerships at Global Payments where she played an instrumental role in the launch of Apple Pay, Howell then moved to a broader partner ecosystem at the payment network level through her role as Director of Partnerships at Visa. There, she worked with banks, merchants, fintechs and processors to advance their initiatives through partnerships. As Chief Alliance Officer, Howell will translate her experience to help advance Nymbus’ network of partnerships in order to generate further differentiated solution offerings and value on behalf of the company’s partners, financial institution clients and their banking customers.

For more information, please visit nymbus.com.

About NYMBUS

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

