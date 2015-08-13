NYJW Announces 2025-26 Global Jazz Intensives

NYC, Italy, Japan & Brazil

Calling all jazzheads, bedroom producers, and shower singers! New York Jazz Workshop (NYJW) announces its 2025-2026 global jazz education programs, featuring the 17th annual Summer Jazz Intensive series in NYC alongside immersive experiences in Brazil, Italy, and Japan.

New York Jazz Workshop Summer 2025

Some of the artists teaching the New York Jazz Workshop camps and intensives in NYC and abroad

2025 Summer Intensives in New York City (July-August):

NYJW’s summer programs bring together world-class faculty including guitarist Kenny Wessel (Ornette Coleman), saxophonist Marc Mommaas, drummer Tony Moreno (Joe Lovano), and vocalist Michelle Walker (ASCAP Award recipient). The wide-ranging intensive schedule includes:

July 15-18: Bebop Intensive with Sean Conly

July 22-25: Improv Intensive with Marc Mommaas & Tony Moreno

July 29-Aug 1: Guitar Intensive with Kenny Wessel & Bruce Arnold

Aug 5-8: Vocal Intensive with Michelle Walker

Aug 13-15: The Keys Piano Intensive with Amina Figarova, Jacob Sacks, & Jim Ridl

Aug 19-22: Brazilian Music Intensive with artists TBD

Aug 26-29: Improv Intensive 2 with Jim Ridl

Each NYC intensive welcomes all adult musicians ages 17+. Programs can be taken individually or combined with private lessons.

International Intensives:

Italy Jazz Improvisation Camp (June 9-15 & June 16-22, 2025): Week-long sessions in Tuscany led by Marc Mommaas, Kenny Wessel, and Michelle Walker. Bring a plus-one – they can enjoy wine tastings, cooking classes, and cultural tours while musicians attend workshops.

Kyoto Jazz Immersion (October 21-27, 2025): One unforgettable week of workshops, rehearsals at Kyoto Music Studio, and a concert with Japanese guest artists. Plus-ones will explore temples, artisanal markets, attend tea ceremonies, and enjoy culinary experiences during workshop sessions.

Brazilian Arts Retreat (February 2026): One action-packed week of daily workshops alongside Afro-Brazilian cultural excursions, nature preserves, beaches, vibrant local markets, and museums in the famed Salvador de Bahia. Where better to learn about music than the birthplace of Bossa Nova, Samba, and Tropicalismo?

“Since 2008, we’ve been proving that learning jazz is for everyone,” said Marco Chelo, Co-Founder at NYJW. “Whether you’re picking up jazz for the first time or deepening years of experience, you belong here.”

Limited spots available – early registration recommended.

Can’t Make It This Summer? Don’t Sweat It:

NYJW offers year-round private lessons for any instrument, weekly workshops, and corporate programs with accomplished faculty who have performed with jazz legends.

For enrollment and program details, visit www.newyorkjazzworkshop.com, or call/text 212-287-5908.

SOURCE: New York Jazz Workshop, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire