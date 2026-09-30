NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the “Company”) (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise identified.

NXT reported strong financial performance for Q3-26 and YTD 2026, driven largely by SFD®-related revenue of $12.05 million, resulting in a net income of $8.08 million, or $0.07 per basic share. Year-to-date revenue was $12.16 million, which resulted in a net income of $3.11 million compared to net losses in the prior-year periods.

Profitability was also improved by the elimination of substantial financing expenses. The conversion of all the outstanding convertible debentures by January 2026 eliminated significant non-cash fair value remeasurement losses and reduced interest expenses by 96% year-over-year.

NXT strengthened its balance sheet and operational independence during the period. On September 28, 2026, the Company exercised the early purchase option on its Cessna Citation 560 Ultra aircraft’s capital lease, extinguishing the associated liabilities. This strategic buyout, combined with the prior acquisition of remaining technology rights, gives NXT 100% unencumbered ownership of its survey aircraft and proprietary SFD® intellectual property. In addition, NXT achieved ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health & Safety certification, effective October 13, 2026.

Looking ahead, NXT is well capitalized with $4.80 million in cash and short-term investments and $10.89 million in net working capital as of September 30, 2026. The Company is actively executing its commercial pipeline as it mobilized for the South Asia SFD® Survey in the fourth quarter and preparing final recommendations for recent African and Pakistani surveys.

Key financial and operational highlights during the third quarter of 2026 are summarized below:

the Company completed flight operations for the 2026 African SFD® Survey;

NXT exercised the early purchase option in its Cessna Citation 560 Ultra aircraft’s capital lease;

the Company recorded SFD®-related revenues of approximately $12.16 million for YTD 2026, versus $14.21 million for YTD 2025 and $12.05 million for Q3-26 versus $0.09 million for Q3-25;

net income for Q3-26 was $8.08 million including non-cash charges for stock-based compensation expenses (“SBCE”) and amortization expenses totaling approximately $0.73 million;

net income for YTD 2026 was $3.11 million including non-cash charges for SBCE, amortization expenses and remeasurement gain totaling approximately $2.37 million;

net income per share for Q3-26 was $0.07 per share basic and $0.06 diluted, versus a net loss per share of $0.02 per share (basic and diluted) in Q3-25;

net income per share for YTD 2026 was $0.03 per share basic and $0.02 diluted, versus a net loss per share of $0.01 per share (basic and diluted) in YTD 2025;

cash flow from operating activities was approximately $3.46 million during Q3-26 and $1.55 million YTD 2026, compared to $1.08 million used by operating activities in Q3-25 and $0.73 million provided by operations in YTD 2025;

Free cash flow per share was $0.05 (see “ Non-GAAP Measures” );

); Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as at September 30, 2026, were approximately $4.80 million;

net working capital (see “ Non-GAAP Measures” ) was approximately $10.89 million at September 30, 2026; and

) was approximately $10.89 million at September 30, 2026; and Mr. Marvin Singer was appointed to the board of directors as the new representative for Ataraxia Capital.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026:

the Company completed the acquisition phase and began interpretation of data for the South Asia SFD® Survey; and

NXT achieved ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health & Safety certification, effective October 13, 2026.

Summary highlights of NXT’s third quarter 2026 financial statements (with comparative figures to 2025) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s September 30, 2026, unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

(All in Canadian $) Q3-26 Q3-25 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Operating results: SFD®-related revenues $ 12,050,017 $ 91,922 $ 12,157,818 $ 14,212,469 SFD®-related costs, net 1,647,907 696,798 2,501,549 4,296,424 General & administrative expenses 1,124,867 1,122,666 4,517,772 3,439,472 Amortization 475,536 482,555 1,426,610 1,438,700 Interest, foreign exchange, remeasurement loss, and other expenses 102,966 (429,057 ) (12,055 ) 6,117,053 Income tax expense 614,621 – 614,621 – Net income (loss) 8,084,120 (1,781,040 ) 3,109,321 (1,079,180 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Shares outstanding, end of the period 119,795,584 119,795,584 119,795,584 109,250,773 Basic average shares outstanding 119,599,928 108,991,429 119,364,394 91,088,668 Diluted average shares outstanding 129,270,948 108,991,429 129,487,835 91,088,668 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 3,461,902 $ (1,079,420 ) $ 1,545,116 $ 731,832 Financing activities (395,770 ) (161,612 ) (720,296 ) (405,957 ) Investing activities (6,721 ) 165,797 (6,721 ) (89,446 ) Effect of foreign rate changes on cash 15,020 74,084 47,483 (20,442 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 3,074,431 (1,001,151 ) 865,582 215,987 Cash & cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,368,289 1,947,533 3,577,138 730,395 Cash & cash equivalents, end of the period 4,442,720 946,382 4,442,720 946,382 Total cash & short-term investments 4,798,592 946,382 4,798,592 946,382 Net working capital balance 10,887,673 2,600,426 10,887,673 2,600,426

NXT’s third quarter 2026 financial and operating results have been filed in Canada on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and will soon be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on NXT’s website at www.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD® survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provide sits clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker

Director, Business Development & Capital Markets

302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW

Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4

+1 403 206 0812

nxt_info@nxtenergy.com

www.nxtenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “schedule”, “intend”, “propose” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, execution and timing of the African SFD® Survey and execution of the South Asia SFD® Survey. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. Additional risk factors facing the Company are described in its most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December31, 2025, and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which have been filed.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains disclosure respecting non-GAAP performance measures including net working capital and free cash flow per share which do not have standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. These measures is included to enhance the overall understanding of NXT’s ability to assess liquidity and performance. Readers are urged to review the section entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” in NXT’s MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2026, which is available under NXT’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for a further discussion of such non-GAAP measures. The financial information accompanying this news release was prepared in accordance with US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

Net working capital is the difference between current assets and current liabilities. It is composed of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and contract assets, prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, unearned revenue, the current portion of convertible debentures, the current portion of long-term debt and the current portion of the Company’s lease obligations. Net working capital can be used by investors and management to assess liquidity at a particular point in time.

Free Cash Flow Per Share represents the capital generated by the Company and available to allocate for investment in technology, assets, and repayment of debt. Free Cash Flow Per Share is a non-GAAP financial ratio and is not a standardized financial measure and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Free Cash Flow Per Share is defined as net cash from (used in) operating activities; plus or minus the change in non-cash working capital, and adds back investments in technology or assets that have been expensed; all divided by the weighted average shares outstanding for the year.

The MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, are available in the Investor Relations section of www.nxtenergy.com, or under NXT’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.

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