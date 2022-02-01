NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including:





Seamless interior and exterior lighting control solutions allowing for easy management of projects from single room to entire buildings to multi-location properties.

Superior flexibility in project design achieved via wired and wireless options suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications as well as renovation and new construction projects.

Simple, scalable solution for commercial lighting systems that enables instant energy savings, code compliance, greater overall operational efficiency and improved occupant comfort.

Installation and start-up is simple, thanks to the NX Lighting Controls mobile commissioning app. The mobile application is available on Android and Apple platforms and allows contractors to discover and program NX wireless devices via Bluetooth. Settings can be copied and pasted to reduce commissioning times with no additional equipment.

For larger or more complex configurations and BMS integration, the NX software suite can provide advanced on-site programming through an NX Area controller.

Large ecosystem of NX ready partners that enable you to meet the design needs of any project while maintaining seamless connectivity for your lighting controls platform.

“Our new generation of NX Wireless Lighting Controls allows us to easily and efficiently control lighting of any application and environment on one common platform. We have 5 new sensors for virtually any style fixture, and our new rocker dimmer switch allows us to connect with our wired NX Lighting Controls for hybrid deployments,” says Tom Veltri, Director of Product Management, Controls & Software. “We are proud of this expansive and versatile portfolio of wireless sensors and components.”

NX Lighting Controls offers contractors and building owners a plug-and-play solution with the depth and flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of evolving situations. Our system makes it easy to choose the right combination of devices that achieve the greater efficiencies you desire; intuitive software makes set-up fast and easy. Project managers, specifiers, and building owners all agree—Scalable, Intelligent, Simple NX Wireless Lighting Controls reduce energy, installation and ongoing maintenance costs for a superior comprehensive solution.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at CurrentLighting.com

Contacts

Jim Benson, Vice President Enterprise Marketing & Communications



[email protected]

(216) 534-4155