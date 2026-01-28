NuRAN Launches its First 3G Site in Cameroon

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (“NuRAN” or the “Company”) (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its first 3G site in Cameroon, marking an important milestone in the company’s network rollout in the country.

This deployment supports NuRAN’s mission to expand mobile connectivity and improve access to reliable voice and data services in underserved communities. It also reflects the company’s long-term commitment to developing telecommunications infrastructure across Africa.

Change of Auditor

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from Zeifmans LLP (“Former Auditor”) to SRCO Professional Corporation (“Successor Auditor or SRCO”) effective January 13, 2026. The change was approved by the Board of Directors to support the Company’s efforts to meet Nasdaq listing requirements as previously disclosed in its press release of September 26, 2025. The appointment of SRCO will be submitted for approval at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Former Auditor’s reports on the two most recent financial statements and ending on December 31, 2024, did not contain any modifications or reservations, and there were no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”).In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company has filed the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. “Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time.”

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, such as, the risk that the Company will not complete the Consolidation; the risk that the Company will not complete the Restructuring Transaction; the risk that the Company will not complete the additional demand for Units; uncertainties and risks relating to NuRAN’s business and the economy generally; NuRAN’s ability to collect fees from our telecommunication providers and reliance on the network of our telecommunications providers, the capacity of the Company to deliver in a technical capacity and to import inventory to Africa at a reasonable cost; NuRAN’s ability to obtain project financing for the proposed site build out under its NaaS agreements with Orange, MTN and other telecommunication providers, the loss of one or more significant suppliers or a reduction in significant volume from such suppliers; NuRAN’s ability to meet or exceed customers’ demand and expectations; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors or other disruptive entrants in the Company’s industry; effects of the global supply shortage affecting parts needed for NuRAN’s sites and site installations; NuRAN’s ability to retain key employees and protect its intellectual property; compliance with local laws and regulations and ability to obtain all required permits for our operations, access to the credit and capital markets, changes in applicable telecommunications laws or regulations or changes in license and regulatory fees, downturns in customers’ business cycles; and insurance prices and insurance coverage availability, the Company’s ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems; our ability to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks and comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements; business development activities, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; the Company’s expansion into markets outside of Canada and the operational, competitive and regulatory risks facing the Company’s non-Canadian based operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

