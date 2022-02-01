NUGEN Audio to Preview VisLM 3 at IBC 2023

Brand’s Updated Loudness Meter Will Include Game-changing New Features

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 ― NUGEN Audio will preview a major update to its VisLM loudness meter at IBC 2023 (Stand P.24). VisLM 3, the forthcoming version of the software, will feature new innovations that will help users manage their loudness in both faster and smarter ways.

Included among the features are user-defined program segments suitable for projects that require multiple integrated measurements―such as between ad breaks. VisLM 3 will also support up to 22.2 channels and include stem monitoring and loudness measurement for separate deliverables. The software will additionally incorporate NUGEN’s Jotter functionality, making it possible to include timestamped notes, comments and annotations within a project, along with reliable tools that have made VisLM an industry standard. Additionally, new downloadable presets will keep users aware of changing loudness standards without having to wait for a point release update.

“VisLM has long been the go-to solution for loudness metering, and we’re certain that the game-changing features in VisLM 3 will revolutionize our users’ loudness workflows,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “We wanted to preview this software at IBC to give our customers a first-hand look of what’s to come later this autumn.”

The NUGEN Audio VisLM plug-in is a unique loudness meter designed to deliver everything intuitively, accurately and immediately. It includes a full set of international and regional presets, including all common international loudness standards for streaming, TV and film, and can be fully configured for legacy, station specific or internal specifications.

VisLM is designed to handle any situation, from detailed expert reporting to simple safety zones and navigable loudness alerts for less experienced operators. It also features a timecode-locked loudness history graph that is measured and drawn as you work, which provides valuable oversight. Additionally, the incorporated ReMEM with loudness overdub allows users to recalculate on the fly. The plug-in also features integrated, short-term and momentary loudness; LRA; dialog LRA; and True Peak measurement.

