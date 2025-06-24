NUGEN Audio to Host Live Panel on Dialog Intelligibility: “Can You Hear Me Clearly?”

LEEDS, UK, JUNE 24, 2025 ― NUGEN Audio will host “Can You Hear Me Clearly,” an online panel discussion on speech intelligibility and why it matters, on Tuesday, July 8 at 2 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. PDT). NUGEN Audio CMO Sophie Guest will chair the event, with AMPS Vice Chair Kate Davis, Netflix’s Ozzie Sutherland and NUGEN’s Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe participating in the discussion. Among the topics to be covered are “what does dialog intelligibility mean?” and “how are speech clarity and loudness related?”

The team will also provide an overview of NUGEN Audio’s new speech intelligibility plug-in, DialogCheck,and how users can benefit from adding it to their audio workflows. A mono, stereo and multichannel meter, DialogCheck provides an objective measure of the perceived clarity of spoken word content in an audio file for post-production, film, television, radio, podcasting and game audio environments.

Additionally, the panel will dive into the complexities of speech intelligibility considerations beyond just an actor’s ability to speak clearly and the skills engineers should hone to make them experts in this arena.

Interested attendees must register in advance to receive a unique Zoom link and will be able to participate in an interactive Q&A following the panel discussion and DialogCheck demo. Everyone who registers will receive a special NUGEN discount code, and all attendees will be entered in an exclusive drawing taking place during the live event.

In addition to serving as Vice Chair of the Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS), Kate Davis is also a multi-award-winning Dubbing Mixer/Re-recording Mixer and Head of Audio at Azimuth Post Production in London. Having worked in post-production audio for over 20 years, Davis has a reputation for her creative and meticulous mixes. She prides herself on her musical timing and attention to detail and is passionate about making every element of a soundtrack work harmoniously together. With a wealth of experience spanning drama, factual and entertainment, she gives her heart and soul to every mix she creates.

As Sound Technology & Post Workflows Manager at Netflix, Ozzie Sutherland is considered the company’s “go-to” guy for pro audio and is known globally for his reputation in the industry. Based in Los Angeles, Sutherland is a creative, optimistic and talented visionary with superb technical expertise in audio engineering/mixing who can troubleshoot quickly in high-pressure situations to offer efficient and effective solutions. His amicable persona is evident in his ability to relate to everyone from aspiring students to high-profile studio management and creatives. He has worked with the leading industry sound professionals: Mixers, Engineers, Sound Designers and Music Producers — garnering a reputation as a name and face that people can trust.

The unofficial “face” of NUGEN Audio, Product Specialist Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, can be found at most every event the brand attends. Also a mastering engineer, he is knowledgeable about loudness and has an affinity for solving audio problems. An ambitious leader at the helm of the company’s marketing team, NUGEN Audio Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sophie Guest is a creative thinker, who also moonlights as a radio presenter and voiceover artist.