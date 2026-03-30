NUGEN Audio CEO Dr. Paul Tapper to Lead Presentation About Dialog Intelligibility and Loudness at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 30, 2026 ― Dr. Paul Tapper, CEO of NUGEN Audio, will lead an essential industry discussion at the 2026 NAB Show, examining whether dialog intelligibility is poised to become the next loudness-level mandate for broadcasters and streaming platforms worldwide. Titled “Is Dialog Intelligibility the New Loudness? ,” Tapper’s presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 21, from 10:10 – 10:30 a.m. , in Room N256 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, during the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference portion of the show.

In his presentation, Dr. Tapper will examine the growing industry conversation around dialog intelligibility as broadcasters and streaming platforms face increasing viewer complaints about unclear speech. He will draw parallels to the early 2000s, when loudness inconsistencies prompted regulatory action and led to the development of international measurement standards that ultimately became embedded in quality-control workflows.

“Twenty years ago, loudness was the dominant viewer complaint, and the industry responded with measurable standards,” says Dr. Tapper. “Today, poor dialog intelligibility is often cited as the primary frustration for audiences. The question now is whether we are approaching a similar turning point.”

The session will provide a high-level overview of emerging measurement approaches, including the Listening Effort Meter developed by Fraunhofer IDMT and incorporated into the NUGEN Audio DialogCheck software. Dr. Tapper will discuss how such technologies analyze speech elements within an audio signal to estimate listening effort and why these innovations are gaining attention among manufacturers and content providers alike.

In addition to outlining the technology landscape, Dr. Tapper will explore the broader implications for broadcasters, streaming services and equipment manufacturers, including whether dialog intelligibility metrics could evolve into formal QC deliverables or remain creative-stage production tools.

“As audience expectations shift, we must consider how we define and measure audio quality,” Dr. Tapper adds. “It’s not just about technical compliance; it’s about ensuring viewers can clearly follow the story.”

The BEIT Conference is a cornerstone of the NAB Show’s technical education program, bringing together engineers, technologists and decision-makers to address advancements in media production, distribution and quality assurance. NAB 2026 will be held in Las Vegas, with conference programming hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can access Tapper’s session by registering for the BEIT Conference here: https://www.nabshow.com/las-vegas/conferences-and-workshops/broadcast-engineering-and-it-conference/.