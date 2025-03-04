NTT DOCOMO ANNOUNCES U.S. ROLLOUT OF “MANGA MIRAI”

A NEW DIGITAL MANGA PLATFORM DEVELOPED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYANIMELIST, AKATSUKI GROUP, AND MEDIA DO

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NTT DOCOMO, INC. today announced the launch of MANGA MIRAI, a new digital manga platform developed in partnership with MyAnimeList Co., Ltd., Akatsuki Group, and MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. MANGA MIRAI offers a vast library for English-speaking anime and comic fans, featuring titles from publishers such as Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC, and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. The platform aims to provide an environment where anime and manga fans can explore the manga that inspired their favorite anime series and discover exciting new stories from the diverse world of Japanese storytelling.

MANGA MIRAI will launch with over 11,000 volumes across more than 780 titles, including manga of popular anime adaptations in the U.S., such as the latest releases, WIND BREAKER, The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World, and BLUE LOCK. Additionally, MANGA MIRAI will feature original manga and English editions of previously untranslated titles, providing a platform for audiences across generations to discover Japan’s diverse and captivating manga titles.

“The Japanese word ‘MIRAI’ means ‘future’,” explains Saori Miyahara, General Manager of NTT DOCOMO’s Content Service Department. “The name MANGA MIRAI reflects our mission to deliver the celebrated manga culture of Japan to the entire world and establish its future. We hope to support creators with this platform by offering readers official translations provided by publishers, as well as many more incredible stories that have yet to be translated. We aim to create a platform that delivers the charm of manga to all corners of the Earth and add a little sparkle to everyone’s lives.”

NTT DOCOMO, the service provider of MANGA MIRAI, is one of Japan’s leading telecommunications companies. Leveraging its expertise in the entertainment sector, gained through providing video streaming services for anime, sports, and movies, NTT DOCOMO powers the platform behind MANGA MIRAI. MyAnimeList, a global anime and manga community and database with users across 240 countries and regions, utilizes its vast data resources to support the platform’s marketing efforts. Additionally, by integrating the systems of MANGA MIRAI into MyAnimeList, MyAnimeList enables fans to access MANGA MIRAI seamlessly through its platform. Akatsuki, a Japanese entertainment company with a proven track record in developing and operating mobile games based on popular IPs, and producing vertically scrolling full-color manga, is responsible for system development, maintenance, service operations, and marketing. MEDIA DO, one of the world’s largest eBook distributors, collaborates with publishers and translation companies to acquire new manga series for the platform.

“MyAnimeList is excited to be a part of MANGA MIRAI. Through this partnership, we are introducing a feature that allows users to preview and purchase manga seamlessly throughout our website. We believe this initiative will enrich the user experience and open new opportunities for authors to connect with readers worldwide. Together with MANGA MIRAI, we are committed to spreading the joy of manga overseas. Please look forward to our exciting developments ahead,” said Atsushi Mizoguchi, CEO of MyAnimeList.

In the coming weeks, MANGA MIRAI will launch a discount campaign, offering fans special pricing on selected titles. MANGA MIRAI will continue to work with a wide range of publishers, including Yen Press, LLC, which is part of the KADOKAWA Group, to grow its catalog further, enhance platform features, and bring even more Japanese manga to U.S. audiences. Additional details on both will be announced on the platform’s website and social media channels once available.

Highlights of MANGA MIRAI include:

A diverse selection: MANGA MIRAI’s manga library features: A wide range of titles from various publishers Anime-adapted titles Previously untranslated titles and other original titles

MANGA MIRAI’s manga library features: MyAnimeList integration: Seamless manga previews and purchases are also available through the MyAnimeList website.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan “Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness,” DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

About MyAnimeList

MyAnimeList is a global anime and manga community & database that is continuously updated and managed by passionate users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive platform where users can track their viewing and reading progress, rate and discuss titles, write recommendations, and discover new titles through community-driven events.

With over 19.5 million registered users across more than 240 countries and regions, MyAnimeList serves as an essential resource for international anime and manga fans. (As of January 2025.)

About Akatsuki

Akatsuki is an entertainment company with the mission “Entertain the World and Resonate with Creators.” They aim to bring stimulating entertainment to the people of the world by leveraging their strengths in game development and game operations that incorporate a deep understanding of the worldview of IP content.

About MEDIA DO

Tokyo-based MEDIA DO is one of the largest eBook distribution companies in the world and retains the largest share of Japan’s eBook market. Media Do International is based in San Diego, California. MEDIA DO Group has set forth the mission of “Unleashing a virtuous cycle of literary creation” by distributing written works as widely as possible under fair usage conditions and returning the profits to their creators. Quality Solutions/Firebrand Technologies and NetGalley were acquired by MEDIA DO in 2021, which provide leading marketing and technology services to more than 500 publishers worldwide. NetGalley operates web marketing services for publishing companies in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan. Supadü was acquired by MEDIA DO in 2022. Supadü is the lead provider of website and e-commerce solutions for publishers.

