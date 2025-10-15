Now Shipping: XGIMI Launches Its Brightest 4K Projectors, The HORIZON 20 Series

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After years of redefining projection, XGIMI continues to shape the future of home entertainment. Fresh off its debut at IFA 2025, the HORIZON 20 Series is now available, giving consumers access to the brand’s most advanced home projectors yet through XGIMI.com and Amazon.

The HORIZON 20 Series includes three models – HORIZON 20, HORIZON 20 Pro , and HORIZON 20 Max – each delivering exceptional 4K visuals, cinema-grade brightness, and true color accuracy powered by XGIMI’s all-new X-Master Red Ring Lens, the brand’s most advanced optical system to date. The flagship HORIZON 20 Max achieves a stunning 5700 ISO lumens, making it XGIMI’s brightest consumer projector yet.

All models support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, and DTS:X for an authentic cinematic experience. Built for gamers and creators alike, the series offers 1ms input lag, 240Hz refresh rates, and native Netflix compatibility, alongside Harman/Kardon-tuned speakers that deliver rich, balanced sound with remarkable clarity.

The HORIZON 20 Series is available now, starting at $1,699 for the HORIZON 20, $2,499 for the HORIZON 20 Pro, and $2,999 for the HORIZON 20 Max. For a limited time, XGIMI is offering up to $600 off during its open sales promotion on the full lineup

About XGIMI: Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

