Novata Expands Regulatory Navigator To Simplify Sustainability Regulations

New AI-powered & premium features help investors and companies pinpoint their obligations and stay ahead of shifting requirements.

Novata, the leading sustainability management platform for private markets, today announced a significant expansion of the Novata Regulatory Navigator. The solution now includes a Premium tier designed to help organizations remove the heavy lifting of monitoring regulatory noise to take clear, confident action.

As global sustainability regulations increase in complexity, companies and investors face a challenge: determining what applies to them and when. The updated Regulatory Navigator solves this through an AI-powered, expert-validated engine that uses over 30 specific company data points (such as revenue, jurisdiction, and employee count) to pinpoint relevant regulatory obligations.

“Regulatory requirements are no longer just a ‘reporting’ issue; they are a core business risk,” said Caitlin Pentifallo, Novata’s Head of Regulatory Strategy & Sustainability. “We built the Regulatory Navigator to act as an experienced coach for our clients. By combining real-time AI monitoring with our team’s sustainability expertise, we provide the clarity teams need to stop wondering which rules apply and start taking action.”

The Regulatory Navigator is available in two tiers to meet organizations at any stage of their journey:

Regulatory Navigator (Free): Provides a foundational view of the global regulatory landscape. Users can create a company profile in minutes to understand which regulations apply to them and hone in on country-specific requirements and impact.

Regulatory Navigator Premium: A comprehensive workflow solution for teams. Additional features include a centralized dashboard with real-time news feeds, a Kanban-style Monitoring Hub to track compliance status, a global monitoring heat map, “Regulation Cards” that provide timelines, source links, and specific applicability criteria for easier tracking, and trend analysis to help teams see around corners on where sustainability policy development is headed.

The Premium version also introduces Organization Structure visualizations, allowing GPs and large parent companies to monitor regulatory exposure across entire portfolios, supply chains, or complex entity hierarchies.

“Sustainability regulations have exploded in complexity over the last several years, not just in volume, but in the demands it places on companies. These are novel legal obligations, often conflicting across jurisdictions, and the pace of change means that simply knowing which rules apply to you has become a serious undertaking in its own right. And knowing which regulations apply is only the first step, actually operationalizing compliance and staying ahead of what’s coming is where most teams are really struggling,” said Beth Meyer, Novata’s Chief Legal Officer. “The Regulatory Navigator helps teams cut through that complexity by providing a clear, centralized view of what applies and when, so they can move forward with confidence and ease.”

Unlike tools that rely solely on automated scraping, the Regulatory Navigator features a “human-in-the-loop” approach. It uses AI to scan global government registries, primary sources, and top-tier news sources, but every insight is reviewed by Novata’s expert team for accuracy and relevance before it reaches the client.

The Premium tier’s trend analysis capability empowers organizations to shift how they are approaching regulatory risk, moving from reactive compliance to proactive strategy. Rather than waiting for rules to land, teams can use emerging policy signals to inform their planning, get ahead of disclosure requirements, and turn regulatory preparedness into a competitive advantage.

To learn more or see how it works, visit Novata’s website.

About Novata

Novata’s solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation. www.novata.com

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SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire