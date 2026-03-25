Notification of Relevant Change to Significant Shareholder
(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) announces that it received notification on March 26, 2026 from BlackRock, Inc. that on March 25, 2026 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
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Tel: +44 1534 679 800
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Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
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Tel: +44 207 397 1965
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Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
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Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
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Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
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Tel: +263 77802131
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IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
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Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
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NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
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1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
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1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
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Non-UK issuer
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X
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2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
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An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
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X
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An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
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An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
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Other (please specify) iii:
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3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
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Name
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BlackRock, Inc.
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City and country of registered office (if applicable)
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Wilmington, DE, USA
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4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
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Name
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City and country of registered office (if applicable)
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5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
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25/03/2026
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6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
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26/03/2026
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7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
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% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
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% of voting rights through financial instruments
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Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
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Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
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Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
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4.93%
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1.63%
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6.56%
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1,268,587
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Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
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5.05%
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1.52%
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6.57%
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8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
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A: Voting rights attached to shares
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Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
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Number of voting rights ix
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% of voting rights
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Direct
(DTR5.1)
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Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
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Direct
(DTR5.1)
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Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
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JE00BF0XVB15
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953,218
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4.93%
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SUBTOTAL 8. A
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953,218
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4.93%
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B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
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Type of financial instrument
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Expiration
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Exercise/
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Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
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% of voting rights
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Securities Lending
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N/A
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N/A
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173,566
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0.89%
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SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
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173,566
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0.89%
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B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
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Type of financial instrument
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Expiration
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Exercise/
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Physical or cash
Settlement xii
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Number of voting rights
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% of voting rights
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CFD
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N/A
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N/A
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Cash
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141,803
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0.73%
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SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
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141,803
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0.73%
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9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
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Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
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Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
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X
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Name xv
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% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
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BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
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BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
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BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
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BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
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BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
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BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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Trident Merger, LLC
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BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
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BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
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BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
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BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
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BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
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BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
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BlackRock Group Limited
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BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
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BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
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BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
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BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
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BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
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BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
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BlackRock Fund Advisors
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
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BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
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BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
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BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
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BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
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BlackRock Advisors, LLC
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BlackRock, Inc.
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BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
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BlackRock Finance, Inc.
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Trident Merger, LLC
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BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
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Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
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Aperio Holdings, LLC
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Aperio Group, LLC
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10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
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Name of the proxy holder
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The number and % of voting rights held
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The date until which the voting rights will be held
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11. Additional information xvi
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BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
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Place of completion
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12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
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Date of completion
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26 March 2026
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire