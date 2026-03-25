Notification of Relevant Change to Significant Shareholder

By Staff 7 hours ago

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) announces that it received notification on March 26, 2026 from BlackRock, Inc. that on March 25, 2026 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

25/03/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/03/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.93%

1.63%

6.56%

1,268,587

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.05%

1.52%

6.57%
&nbsp;

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

953,218

4.93%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

953,218

4.93%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

N/A

N/A

173,566

0.89%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

173,566

0.89%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

141,803

0.73%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

141,803

0.73%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

Amethyst Intermediate, LLC

Aperio Holdings, LLC

Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

26 March 2026

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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