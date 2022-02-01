Notes for Notes Studios Across the Country Receive Audio Monitoring Upgrade From KRK Kares

Brand’s Lines of Studio Monitors and Headphones are now Found in all 26 Non-profit Studios

SANTA BARBARA, CA, APRIL 19, 2023 ― Driven by the belief in music’s influence on children’s lives, Notes for Notes (N4N) has dedicated itself to being an answer to the lack of contemporary musical equipment and programs in public schools. For the past 17 years, the non-profit organization has built 26 N4N recording studios, providing the instruments, guidance, and space for young people to create music and realize their artistic identity.

As an early supporter of the non-profit, KRK, through its charitable arm KRK Kares, has provided gear for every N4N studio across the country. This includes N4N’s most recent studio powered by Sony Music Group at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA’s Watts/Willowbrook, which was stocked with KRK CLASSIC 7, ROKIT 10-3 G4, and ROKIT 5 G4 Studio Monitors, as well as the brand’s KNS 8402 Headphones. With KRK Kares’ latest donations, every Notes for Notes studio is now equipped with KRK at every level, giving youth at 26 studios across 13 states the ability to produce, record, and mix like the pros while learning the ins and outs of music creation.

“Both KRK and Gibson and subsequently KRK Kares and Gibson Gives have been there for the majority of our growth, providing some of the most important gear for our studios,” shares Notes for Notes CEO and Co-founder Philip Gilley. “KRK has provided equipment for our facilities since studio number three. Monitors and headphones are core staples of any recording studio, and we wouldn’t have been able to complete those builds without them. In fact, we always make sure we’ve got those nice big, bright, yellow cones front and center at all our mixing stations.”

The Watts/Willowbrook Clubhouse also features multiple Epiphone guitars and bass guitars, MESA/Boogie California Tweed amps, and a selection of guitar pedals from Maestro Electronics.

By outfitting all its studios with Gibson brands, N4N aims to expose young people to gear that is attainable for them. “Younger generations pay special attention to brand recognition, and that iconic KRK yellow cone is hugely recognizable to them. KRK also has a very strong name within the Hip-Hop community, so that connection point between what’s in our studios and what they see on their favorite artists’ and producers’ Instagrams is a huge benefit.”

Gilley adds that it’s not just the recognizability that makes KRK products an ideal fit for N4N. “Obviously, there’s a quality aspect to consider when choosing KRKs, but there’s also something to be said for the fact that this gear is attainable to young people,” he explains. “The same goes for other Gibson brands, like Epiphone, Kramer, and Gibson guitars. Youth at our studios become accustomed to these brands when they’re first learning and growing, and these are the brands they will reach for when they can afford their first guitar or pair of monitors. Providing gear that’s within their financial reach is very important to us.”

N4N believes that incorporating reliable and recognizable music-making solutions is a key foundation, not just to every build, but for youth’s musical education. “We’re building environments that visually, sonically, and equipment-wise are something that most youth have never seen before,” shares Gilley. “It may not exist in their community or schools, so they have only seen most of this gear on TV, in the movies, or on social media. Once they get access to this stuff, there is always a ‘wow’ moment. There’s never a shortage of excitement when we crack open the doors to the studio for the first time. If anything, we always have to set the volume at a reasonable level on the speakers because it’s only natural that every young person wants to ‘turn it up to eleven.’ ”

According to Gilley, N4N also provides many extra resources to youth. “For us, it’s as much about emotional development as it is artistic,” he adds. “Young people may learn what it’s like to be in a studio and to work efficiently on top-of-the-line equipment, but our producers are also a big influence in their lives. We focus as much on personal development as we do artistic. Music can be the key to unlocking something in a young person that they never imagined they were capable of. Providing a safe and inspiring environment for youth to learn musical skills and develop emotionally means that when they eventually get into a commercial studio, they will be light years ahead in knowledge and experience. Thanks to Gibson Gives and KRK Kares, we can continue to provide these resources in all our studios.”

Schools or non-profit organizations that have a music-based mission and would like to be considered for the KRK Kares giving program should visit Gibson Gives’ Give Music page. Select the “Request a Donation” button to complete the online form and indicate KRK Kares. For those looking to subsidize the program, please select the “Donate” button—100 percent of all donations go towards KRK Kares and Gibson Gives to give the gift of music. For more information on KRK Kares, please visit www.gibsonfoundation.org/krk-kares.