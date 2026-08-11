Norwegian Teacher Develops CoStudyAI to Help Students Think Independently, With Support From Unrealfund

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into education, CoStudyAI , a participant in Unrealfund’s accelerator program, is positioning itself around a different premise: that AI’s greatest value in the classroom lies not in replacing students’ work, but in helping them become better learners.

Joakim Blomseth Skjerven, Founder of CoStudyAI

Joakim Blomseth Skjerven, a teacher from Norway, developed CoStudyAI, an AI-powered digital workspace designed to help pupils, students and teachers use artificial intelligence in a safe, responsible and educational way. The platform is available at CoStudyAI.com.

Rather than generating assignments on behalf of students, CoStudyAI is built around the idea that AI should strengthen learning by providing guidance, explanations, feedback and inspiration while leaving the thinking to the learner.

“AI offers many exciting opportunities for learning, but it also creates challenges. It can be tempting for students to use AI to produce answers and complete assignments on their behalf. This may make the work easier in the short term, but it does not necessarily support genuine learning or help students develop their own skills,” said Skjerven.

Students will be able to write, organize and save their work in a single workspace while interacting with purpose-built AI assistants designed to support the learning process instead of replacing it.

“My goal is to create a platform where AI supports the learning process without replacing the student’s own thinking and work,” Skjerven said.

Beyond writing assistance, CoStudyAI is designed to generate quizzes, podcasts and other learning activities from students’ own work, helping learners reinforce knowledge in engaging new ways. Social features will also allow users to collaborate, co-write, share work and participate in learning activities together.

The first version of the platform is focused on upper-secondary schools and higher education. An initial group of students is scheduled to begin testing the solution at the start of the new school year in Norway, with their feedback helping shape future development before a broader rollout.

“The app is currently aimed at upper-secondary and higher education and is nearly ready for testing. I have already arranged for a small group of students to begin testing it at the start of the school year in mid-August. Their experiences and feedback will help improve the platform before it gradually becomes available to more users,” Skjerven said.

Alongside the student platform, CoStudyAI has also developed a dedicated version for teachers, allowing educators to create and adapt teaching materials with AI while maintaining full pedagogical control. That version has already been tested internally and by several other educators.

Product Development

CoStudyAI was built using AI-assisted development, allowing Skjerven to translate classroom experience directly into product decisions without a traditional software engineering background. As part of that process, an internal tool was also created to help translate ideas into structured prompts for building, troubleshooting and improving the software.

Support From Unrealfund

CoStudyAI was developed with support from Unrealfund , a Copenhagen-based Micro Private Equity firm that partners with AI-native founders through its accelerator, helping entrepreneurs build and commercialize software businesses. The accelerator provides guidance on product strategy, commercialization and go-to-market execution, in addition to technical development support.

“UnrealFund has expertise in both coding and marketing, two areas in which I have little experience myself. They do not simply do the work for you. They actively involve you in the process and help you learn both how to develop your product and how to bring it to market,” Skjerven said.

About CoStudyAI

CoStudyAI is an AI-powered educational workspace designed to help pupils, students and teachers use artificial intelligence in ways that strengthen learning while encouraging independent thinking. The platform enables users to write, organize and collaborate while receiving AI-powered guidance, feedback and educational support that complements, rather than replaces, the learning process. Learn more at CoStudyAI.com .

Media Contact

Adam Svendsen Operations,

Unrealfund

ans@unrealfund.com

SOURCE: Unrealfund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire