Northwell Launches New App Through Apple to Deliver Teaching Tips to Trainees and Faculty

The new app uses the Just-in-time teaching (JiTT) model – a pedagogical approach that involves close interaction between instructors and their classrooms – to better provide timely and relevant teaching tips to trainees and faculty who need to actively engage with their instructors, specifically for those in the patient care setting.

“The Just in Time Teaching Tools app allows for a more robust teaching and learning environment for everyone in the classroom,” said the app’s developer, Alice Fornari, EdD, RDN, the associate dean of educational skills development at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and vice president of faculty development at Northwell. “The use of technology-enhanced learning platforms are feasible and accessible to learners across the continuum of medical education and are especially useful in geographically dispersed academic health systems. This new app makes that model even stronger.”

In a pilot study – which utilized email to distribute JiTT infographics – trainees and faculty reported overall satisfaction with the content and technology and a positive perception by trainees’ of their enhanced teaching skills. Faculty expressed the JiTT infographics were useful reminders to refresh and guide their teaching skills with trainees and students. Most importantly, it can be reported with certainty that the JiTT infographic program can be incorporated into busy diverse teaching and clinical settings.

JiTT infographics are adaptable to an array of clinical specialties and include foundational teaching principles in areas such as setting expectations, questioning techniques, feedback and coaching, and bedside teaching. Clinically specific teaching techniques include content pertaining to internal and family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery psychiatry and neurology. Sub-specialties are also included.

