North Shore Uranium Expands Resource Stock Digest Services and Sponsors Nuclear in New Mexico Conference

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU)(OTCQB:NSURF) (“North Shore” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market awareness campaign (the “RSD Agreement“) with Resource Stock Digest (“RSD“), which is in addition to the awareness service campaign announced on February 11, 2026. In addition, the Company is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the inaugural Nuclear in New Mexico: Fueling the U.S. Nuclear Renaissance Conference (the “Conference“), taking place from April 19 – 22, 2026 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

RESOURCE STOCK DIGEST

On April 14, 2026, the Company entered into the RSD Agreement for the market awareness campaign for a three (3) month term, to commence on April 20, 2026, which can be terminated with forty-five (45) days’ written notice, or at such other time and an in such a manner as may be mutually agreed upon by RSD and the Company. RSD will be paid a fee of US$100,000 for the market awareness campaign, payable in two tranches, the first tranche being payable upon execution of the RSD Agreement, and the second tranche payable on June 5, 2026. The market awareness campaign will include in-depth report generation based on the Company’s current announced disclosures, report dissemination to RSD’s resource investor base, and support for new audience creation. All fees payable by the Company to RSD, pursuant to the RSD Agreement, will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo De Real and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, USA. The Company and RSD act at arm’s length. There have been no changes in RSD’s interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest since the February 11, 2026 announcement. There are no performance factors contained in the RSD Agreement and RSD will not receive common shares or stock options as compensation. For more information on RSD visit their website at www.resourcestockdigest.com

The RSD Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

NUCLEAR IN NEW MEXICO CONFERENCE

Presented by CLEAN, the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico, the Conference will host a series of general and technical sessions covering topics of importance to the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, with emphasis on New Mexico. North Shore’s President and CEO, Brooke Clements will participate in a panel entitled “Uranium In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) in New Mexico”. More information on the conference can be found at www.NuclearinNewMexico.com.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

North Shore is currently exploring for uranium at its Rio Puerco project in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. New Mexico is the leading historical producing state in the USA with most of the production coming from the Grants District. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 604.536.2711

Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s market awareness activities, the anticipated term and content of the Resource Stock Digest campaign, participation in the Nuclear in New Mexico conference, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, and the Company’s evaluation of opportunities to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. Forward‑looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire