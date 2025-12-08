North Shore Appoints Experienced Mining Executive to the Board

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) (“North Shore” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Blake Steele to the Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. James Arthur has retired from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: “With his proven track record of building and selling a successful in-situ recovery (“ISR”)- focused uranium company in the United States of America, Mr. Steele is a valuable addition to the North Shore Board. He is well-positioned to play a key role in our financing efforts, utilizing his strong relationships with investment banks, research analysts, and institutional and retail investors, and to help the Company advance its Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico. Additionally, I would like to personally thank Mr. James Arthur for his many contributions to the Company’s growth as a director who has been with North Shore from the beginning. “

Mr. Steele is an experienced metals and mining executive and director who brings strong business acumen and a wealth of experience in capital markets and mineral resources across major international jurisdictions, including North America, Asia, and Australia. He has more than a decade of experience in the uranium sector.

In his past role as President and CEO of Azarga Uranium Corp. (“Azarga Uranium“), Mr. Steele demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision, orchestrating key mergers and acquisitions and significant capital growth. Azarga Uranium was acquired by enCore Energy Corp. for approximately C$200 million in 2022.

Mr. Steele holds a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators.

Mr. Arthur has agreed to act as an advisor to North Shore. The Company would like to thank him for his contributions as a director and appreciates his willingness to continue as an advisor.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world’s ambitious CO 2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 604.536.2711

Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward‑looking information” and “forward‑looking statements” (collectively, “forward‑looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” and “will,” and similar expressions, or their negatives. Forward-looking statements in this release, directly or implied include, but are not limited to: the expectation that Mr. Steele could play a key role in the Company’s financing efforts; the expectation that Mr. Steele could help the Company advance its Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico; the Company’s plans to advance and continue exploration at the Rio Puerco project and at the Falcon and West Bear properties; the Company’s intention to continue evaluating quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio; the belief that the nuclear power industry is in growth mode and that increased nuclear power generation will be required to meet global CO₂‑reduction goals and the needs of power‑intensive technologies such as AI; the belief that new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable; and the belief that North Shore is well‑positioned to become a leading explorer for economic uranium deposits. These forward‑looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that uranium market and geopolitical conditions and long‑term demand for nuclear power remain positive; that any necessary permits and approvals for exploration programs at Rio Puerco, Falcon and West Bear will be obtained in a timely manner and that the programs can be executed substantially as planned; that technical evaluations may confirm ISR viability at Rio Puerco; that the Company can identify and acquire additional quality uranium assets in North America;

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the inability to complete successful financings and market conditions limiting access to capital; technical challenges during exploration programs; potential opposition from local stakeholders or regulatory changes, global energy policy shifts or delays in nuclear plant construction reducing uranium demand; alternative technologies displacing nuclear power growth; uranium price volatility undermining certain project’s economics; inability to attract and retain technical and managerial talent; operational challenges, environmental incidents, accidents, labour disputes; and changes in laws, regulations or TSXV policies.. There may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire