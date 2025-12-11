North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) (“North Shore” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000, through the issuance of units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the “Offering“). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from closing of the Offering.

The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that, if the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) equals or exceeds $0.80 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date on which the Company either provides notice of acceleration to the holders of the Warrants or issues a news release announcing the acceleration, in each case at the Company’s election.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration of the Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, continued exploration of the Company’s Saskatchewan uranium properties, the costs of the Offering and for general working capital.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSXV. Finder’s fees may be payable in the Offering.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world’s ambitious CO 2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

