North America LiberNovo Prime Sale Fully Launches June 23

LiberNovo Prime Sale Fully Launches June 23: Full Chair Lineup and Accessories, Up to 44% Off

LiberNovo today opened one of its biggest sales of the year. From June 23 through July 11, the entire collection goes on sale across the US and Canada with savings of up to 44% off, and the headline deal is the Omni Premium Bundle : a limited flash-sale price on the original Omni, starting from $829 (CA$1,399) up to 43% off, the chair that started it all, available only while clearance stock lasts. Accessories and the rest of the range join at Prime Sale pricing too, making it the best time of the year to build your complete setup.

Every LiberNovo chair is built on the world’s first dynamic ergonomic design. A flexible backrest bends and moves with you as you shift, lean, and change position, so your support follows your body instead of holding you in one pose. A powered lumbar support, controlled with buttons on the armrest, adds a lumbar stretch that eases lower-back tension after long hours. It is the brand promise in one line: Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Three Prime Sale benefits stack on top of the savings:

Tiered gift with purchase. Spend $850 or more on LiberNovo Omni in the US, or CA$1,300 or more in Canada, on a qualifying chair and receive the Specific 6-piece bundle. (Chairs only; accessories excluded.)

Lucky prize wheel. Place an order of $800 or more in the US, or C$1,000 or more in Canada, then enter your email and order number to spin. Prizes range from tiered gift packs to a free chair, a free footrest, a spare battery, a cooling pad, and $5 coupons.

Triple loyalty points. LiberNovo members earn triple points on every order placed during the event.

The deepest savings of the sale are on the original Omni. The rest of the lineup joins at Super Early Bird pricing too, with discounts of up to 44% off: the streamlined, fully manual Omni SE starts at $569 / CA$849, the AirFlow-ventilated Omni Pro starts at $909 / CA$1,329, and the Maxis series built for big-and-tall bodies starts at $809 / CA$1,169. Once the Omni Premium Bundle sells out, there is no restock, so claim yours before it is gone.

“Prime Sale is your moment to feel the difference, whatever your body type and however you work,” said Jorden Hebenton of the LiberNovo marketing team.

The LiberNovo Prime Sale runs from June 23 at 00:00 through July 11 at 00:00, in both US Pacific (PDT) and Canada Eastern (EDT) time. Stock on the Omni Premium Bundle is limited and will not be restocked, so shop early. Explore the full collection now at libernovo.com .

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a global ergonomics company rethinking healthy sitting for a screen-bound world. Its chairs flex and move with your body, so your support stays with you as you shift through the day. Learn more at libernovo.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Emilia Zhang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire